Pride Guide 2019

From Frameline to drag to golf, this milestone year has taken over the last two weekends in June

Because this June is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising — and because Pride Sunday falls on the 30th — it feels as though Pride Weekend is really two weekends. Then again, that could also be because rainbow rebranding reached an all-time high this year. (We can handle BART and Muni’s Pride-themed Twitter logos just fine, but T-Mobile’s “#UnlimitedPride” campaign takes makes a half-century struggle for equality sound like a data plan.)

Rainbow-washing notwithstanding, here are the best events around San Francisco this weekend and next.

Frameline 43

Ongoing through Sunday, June 30, various venues, frameline.org

No Pride season is complete unless you’ve organized your entire schedule around at least a film or two at the nation’s preeminent LGBTQ film festival, with well over 150 films screening. Running the gamut from the documentaries about trans athletes in high school (Changing the Game, Sunday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Castro Theatre) to delightfully frivolous Fun in Boy Shorts short-film series — and everything in between — Frameline captures the zeitgeist of queer life in America better than anything.

Kiva Pride with Heklina and Peaches Christ

Saturday, June 22, 8:30-10 p.m., at Oasis, 298 11th St.

Now that gummies are officially the dominant mode of cannabis consumption — we’re only half-kidding — it makes sense that Kiva Confections would tear it up for Pride. In honor of the “Proud and Fabulous” Tropical Punch flavor, whose packaging is a drag performer in silhouette, the Oakland company takes over Oasis’ rooftop with cocktails and shenanigans under the aegis of power-queen hostesses Heklina and Peaches Christ. As a bonus, Peaches sticks around to co-host Mother, the weekly drag show whose theme this week happens to be ABBA.

Tomorrow We Inherit the Earth: The Queer Intifada

Thursday-Saturday, June 20-22, 8 p.m., at CounterPulse, 80 Turk St., $20, tickets.

Few performance art houses are as consistently brave and thoughtful as CounterPulse, and this weekend is no different. Through the use of aliens and a drag-ified military, director Zulfikar Ali Bhutto oversees this collaborative project, centered at “the junction between horror, speculative fiction and queer futurity” over three nights, to overturn imperialism and oppression and lead us all into a better world.

San Francisco Pride Pro-Am Golf Tournament

Wednesday, June 26, 1 p.m., at TPC Harding Park. $250, golfgenius.com

Wow, Pride has really branched out, hasn’t it? TPC Harding Park near Lake Merced will host the 2020 PGA Championships next May, but in the meantime it’s the home of this first-of-its-kind fundraiser for S.F. Pride 2019, with a Champagne toast to follow for all you non-duffers out there. See you on the back nine, queen.

Trans March

Friday, June 28, Dolores Park, 11 a.m. on, march from 6-7:30 p.m. Free, transmarch.org

Trans people have never been more visible, never been more accepted — and never been more under attack. With related programming at and around Dolores Park all afternoon and evening Friday, the 16th annual Trans March proudly puts gender diversity front and center at a time when the movement is at an inflection point. The march itself leaves Dolores Park at 6 p.m. and winds toward the Compton’s TLGB District, which already has Trans Pride flags adorning its lampposts.

Block Party at Off the Grid: Fort Mason Center

Friday, June 28, 5-10 p.m., at Lower Fort Mason. Free-$25, offthegrid.com

Every Friday evening is a party at Fort Mason, but this version has more than the usual (delicious) food trucks. For this kickoff to Pride weekend, orbit around the Smirnoff satellite bar with line-dancing lessons from Sundance Saloon, or mosey around the food offerings for some special items that won’t be available any other Friday of the season.

Precarious Lives

Ongoing through June 29, at SOMArts, 934 Brannan St. Free, somarts.org

Taking its title from a text by UC Berkeley feminist scholar and queer theorist Judith Butler, this visual exhibition at SOMArts gathers work from a broad cross-section of contemporary artists in a wide range of media as part of the 22nd annual National Queer Arts festival. Expertly curated as always, it includes pieces by Annie Sprinkle and Beth Stevens, Sean Dorsey, Shawna Virago, Jordan Reznick, Michelle Tea, and many others.

Dyke March

Saturday, June 29, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at Dolores Park. Free, dykemarch.org

The ultimate tonic to a corporatized Pride, San Francisco’s Dyke March is a volunteer-run and explicitly anti-capitalist institution promoting visibility and safety among a community that only recently got a bar again (Jolene’s). Gathering at Dolores Park with a stage and a dykes-only zone, it’ll strengthen your resolve that we can one day dismantle the patriarchy. Note: While allies of all stripes are always welcome to cheer everyone on, organizers kindly request that only dykes and women-loving-women (however they may identify) participate in the march itself.

Pink Block Party with Poolside and Hercules & Love Affair

Saturday, June 29, noon-9 p.m., at The Great Northern, 119 Utah St., thegreatnorthern.com

Get ready for the main event at this Pink Saturday DJ extravaganza, with local DJs (Jackie House, Juanita MORE!) against visiting top-tier talent, all afternoon and evening. Staged by none other than Polyglamorous, it’s got multiple stages, tons of art installations, and probably a lot of people deploying their best lqqks for the weekend.

Holy High Tea with The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Saturday, June 29, 4-7 p.m., at the Hotel Zeppelin, 545 Post St., $25, viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zeppelin

Confess your sins to a nun with a cocktail in your hand as you fraternize among the most philanthropic of transgressive drag performers. Forty years on, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence remain an indelible part of S.F. culture, and Union Square’s Hotel Zeppelin honors the order with this high tea party — including drinks and nibbles, a raffle, a lip-synch contest, and more. The sacred and the profane have merged!

The San Francisco Pride March and Celebration & Rally

Sunday, June 30, 10:30 a.m., along Market Street and into Civic Center. $1-$5 at the gate, sfpride.org

“Generations of Resistance” is the theme of this momentous year, and S.F. has never deserved its unofficial title of queerest city in the known universe more than now. As the floats, bands, subcultures, and more cruise down Market Street from the Embarcadero toward City Hall, we can all cheer in unison to recognize how far we’ve come, acknowledge the threats to our survival, and embrace one another as equals. With the cast of Netflix’s Tales of the City reboot joining community leaders like Donna Personna and Vince Crisostomo as Grand Marshals, it’s indeed a milestone year. Be proud, San Francisco.

Pride Parade Viewing Party and Rooftop Pride Party

Sunday, June 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-10 p.m., at the Hotel Proper 1100 Market St., $40, tickets here and here

Centrally located and ideally situated for erudite commentary, the patio outside Hotel Proper’s ground-floor eateries Villon and La Bande will throw a VIP parade-watching event early in the day with specialty cocktails by BVHospitality while rooftop bar Charmaine’s takes over later in the afternoon with deep house by DJ Miguel Migs. Tickets to each event are $40, perfect for people who like to get ensconced in the action.

Pilsner Pride Tea Dance

Sunday, June 30, 3-7 p.m., at the Pilsner Inn, 225 Church St. Free, pilsnerinn.com

If there’s one antiquated queer tradition that deserves a proper revival, it’s the mid-afternoon tea dance. The Pilsner, that Castro gay bar with a proper garden patio, takes up the mantle at this no-cover post-parade party with music by cannabis-friendly DJ Dank. Lay the foundation for a decadent evening, hmmm?

Hard French Hearts Los Homos IX

Sunday, June 30, 3-11 p.m. at Mezzanine, $25-$35, hardfrench.com

Hard French keeps its legacy alive with a few events a year, and the DJ collective’s Pride party is always a dapper riot. For what will likely be its last go-round at Mezzanine, the afternoon block party will head indoors later in the evening for synthpop/New Wave legends Book of Love.