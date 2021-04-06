Posters by Young & Sick are being auctioned off to benefit independent clubs. (Courtesy photo)

Poster art fundraiser benefits indie clubs

San Francisco concert lovers can explore the art world’s non-fungible token phenomenon and support the local club The Independent via an online auction fundraiser this week at MakersPlace of 10 drawings by Young & Sick (aka Nick van Hofwegen).

The Dutch musician and artist’s classic show-poster style creations in the “Save Our Stages” collection feature some of America’s most beloved nightspots, including New York’s Bowery Ballroom, The Troubadour in Los Angeles, as well as San Francisco’s Independent.

The art works are being auctioned off in a 48-hour online session that begins at 3 p.m. April 7. Each crypto art NFT comes with a golden ticket that grants VIP access and perks to that venue’s future concerts and events.

Proceeds from the auction, co-sponsored by Young & Sick’s label Neon Gold and its fundraising arm Goldflyer, benefit the National Independent Venue Association and all of the spotlighted clubs.

For Young & Sick — whose art has been employed by everyone from Maroon 5 to Machine Gun Kelly, and festivals including Outside Lands — the hand-drawn project was a labor of love.

As a performer, he’s missing concerts more than anyone, and just as a regular live-music fan, as well, and he’s intimately familiar with all of the landmarks he sketched — he’s either played them or witnessed some of his favorite groups on tour there.

“I jumped at the chance to get involved with NIVA and these iconic venues as fast as I could,” he said in a statement. “I, like most people, can’t wait to go back to seeing live music, and these legendary venues hold a special place in my heart.”

To bid, visit https://makersplace.com/youngandsick/drops/save-our-stages/.

