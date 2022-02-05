Playwright Miranda Rose Hall brings pig magic to the Magic Theatre

Here’s a question for playwright Miranda Rose Hall, whose dark and offbeat comedy “The Kind Ones” is having its world premier at San Francisco’s Magic Theatre: “Do you know very much about pigs?”

Hogs are a major element of Hall’s surprising two-hander. Consider the script’s opening stage directions: “The dark. The sty. The sound of pigs eating. Nellie kills a pig.” Other stage directions are equally deadpan — and then there’s the tense, freighted dialogue of the 70-minute play set in a “mythic now.”

Nellie (played by Anne Darragh) is a reclusive pig farmer in Montana with a checkered past. Fitz (Kian Johnson), with equally challenging baggage, is a stranger who shows up at her farm. When he knocks on the door, Nellie promptly picks up a baseball bat. Things get increasingly, unpredictably complex.

Hall, it turns out, is not a pig expert. She grew up in Baltimore where, she says, “We had alley cats.” As with all her plays, she researched the subject of pig farming and relied on support from the theater’s dramaturgical team.

Hall is not known to Bay Area audiences aside from a production at San Francisco’s New Conservatory Theatre Center. She got an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama, has had her plays produced in theaters all over the country and now in Europe, won a Critics Circle Award in San Diego and lives in Brooklyn, where — just before arriving here in person for final rehearsals at the Magic — she was writing a television script for “American Rust.”

“I spent a lot of my childhood writing, and thought I wanted to be a poet,” she says in a phone chat from the Magic on the day of the show’s first preview.

Her father is a conductor, so she was involved in the performing arts early on. Then in college at Georgetown University, she noticed some of the students were reading plays aloud in a playwriting class and she thought, “Oh my god, that sounds like so much more fun than writing my sad poetry alone in my dorm room.”

Hall submitted a one-act to a college contest, and it was selected to be produced the following year.

“In theater, as you’re writing, you think about how much space you leave to others to make it come alive,” she says. “I try to write the most essential way I want it to happen and then hand it to the director, the designers, others.”

So the stage direction “Nellie kills a pig” is director Lisa Peterson’s problem. Peterson, an Obie Award winner, has directed locally at American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre as well Off-Broadway, and although Hall knows her, they’ve never worked together before.

Hall says she likes directors who are “kind and uptight — who are very passionate, have a good nature and a good sense of humor and are uptight about getting things right — rigorous about the work.”

Not, she adds, that Peterson is an uptight person; she’s just very rigorous and can figure out how to stage scenes involving gobbling porkers.

“The Kind Ones” began as a gift play for a woman Hall met about 10 years ago when she was working in a domestic violence shelter in Missoula, Montana. She started writing it in graduate school and developed it for about five years. Former Magic artistic director Loretta Greco seized upon the play for the theater’s Virgin Plays workshop and promised Hall that it would be on the Magic’s mainstage, handing it to now-artistic director Sean San José.

Developing it over time, Hall “threw a lot of paint on the wall to see the different ways the story could be told,” she explains. For a while there were four characters, then three, ultimately two. Hall’s a minimalist, at least as seen in this play.

But at its core “The Kind Ones” — a wry title indeed — is about a relationship and how forces from the outside world affect that relationship.

“I hope people will laugh and feel emotionally connected to these characters,” says Hall. “I hope they feel, ‘Oh my god, what just happened?’ My greatest wish is for people to reconnect to the pleasure of live performance and live theater.”

IF YOU GO:

“The Kind Ones”

Where: Magic Theatre, Bldg. D, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F.

When: Through Feb. 20.

Tickets: $20-$70

Contact: (415) 441-8822, magictheatre.org