Philharmonia Baroque’s ‘Judas Maccabaeus’ a triumph

Handel’s oratorio “Judas Maccabaeus” isn’t performed anywhere near as often as his December warhorse “The Messiah,” but Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale’s scintillating performance of it Thursday at San Francisco’s Herbst Theatre — the first of four in the Bay Area this weekend — points to why it deserves more frequent presentations.

Extensive recitatives of “Judas” may have diluted its appeal, but, thanks to its theme of victorious Jewish forces in battle (as well as the Act 3 celebration of the Jewish Feast of Lights, not to be confused with Hanukkah’s miracle of lights) the work nonetheless could plausibly be associated with Hanukkah in the same way “Messiah” is with Christmas.

Tenor Nicolas Phan in the lead role and baritone William Berger as Judas’ younger brother Simon shined as the oratorio’s most heroic figures.

Phan’s Act 1 airs “Call forth thy pow’rs” and “No unhallow’d desire” gave energetic tastes of his vocal heft, and again in the vocal leaps that gracefully came back down to earth in his Act 2 air “How vain is man.” Later in the same act, he soared majestically, accompanied by trumpets and timpani in the rousing air “Sound an alarm.”

For his part, Berger served up ample vocal power and clarity in his morale-boosting Act 1 air “Arm, arm, ye brave!” He was again resonantly stylish in the rolling arpeggios of the Act 2 air “The Lord worketh wonders, and he finely expressed the nobility and spirituality of his Act 2 air “With pious hearts.”

While the gentlemen were superb, it was the ladies — radiant soprano Robin Johannsen as the Israelitish Woman and velvety mezzo-soprano Sara Couden as the Israelitish Man — who performed the main heavy lifting among the principals. The two characters function as high-profile everyday Israeli figures.

With a pleasantly soft, clear voice and honeyed textures, Johannsen was sublime in her Act 1 air “Pious orgies, pious airs,” “O liberty, thou choicest treasure,” and “Come ever-smiling liberty” and she had more gems in store, including the Act 2 air “From mighty kings’ and her Act 3 air “So shall the lute and harp awake.”

Couden effortlessly moved up and down her range in her Act 1 air “Tis liberty,” and her Act 2 air “So rapid thy course is,” and she offered a warm, celestial account of her Act 3 air “Father of Heav’n!” All her duets with Johannsen were divine.

Prominent throughout, too, was the chorus, which conductor Nicholas McGegan adroitly led, along with the superb orchestra, in the appropriately somber overture “Mourn ye afflicted children” as well as the alternately stirring and subdued Act 2 opening “Fall’n is the foe.” The chorus’ famous Act 3 “See, the conqu’ring hero comes!” was magnificent.

REVIEW

Judas Maccabaeus

Presented by Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale

Where: First United Methodist Church, 625 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6

Tickets: $37 to $130

Contact: (415) 392-4400, www.philharmonia.org

Note: Performances also are at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at First Congregational Church, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley.

