Pederson takes road less traveled to return home to Giants

After winning back-to-back World Series titles, one with the Los Angeles Dodgers and another with the Atlanta Braves, Joc Pederson did something that most baseball players never do during their careers.

He came home.

The dream of returning home to play for one’s childhood team is a common one, though it’s one that’s seldom realized. Mike Trout has spent his career in Orange County, rather than accepting a blank check from the Philadelphia Phillies. Missouri native Max Scherzer took a big payday from the New York Mets this past offseason instead of going to the St. Louis Cardinals, who he grew up supporting. Buster Posey never left the Bay Area for the Braves, even with all his ties to Georgia.

With that in mind, Pederson’s decision to join the San Francisco Giants is an unusual one, even as he lives out every kid’s dream. The Palo Alto native was drafted by the Dodgers, spent a decade in LA before winning the 2020 World Series and started 2021 in Chicago before the Cubs dealt him to the Braves, where he further cemented his status as a playoff performer. He hit three home runs in Atlanta’s championship run, including two as a pinch-hitter to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Division Series, all while wearing a pearl necklace that became a symbol for Braves fans and was commemorated on the team’s World Series rings.

Pederson’s always been someone who does it big, whether he’s swinging for the fences or strutting around the bases to taunt a fan who heckled him before he hit a home run, as he did during an April 25 win in Milwaukee. That boldness separates him from many of the other players who choose to play for their childhood team, who typically look for a return home as a chance to live quietly in their hometown. While he embraces the spotlight on the field, Pederson’s similarly grounded outside of baseball, spending time with his wife and two children, having sold their house in Southern California during the offseason with plans of making their winter home in Arizona.

From a young age, Pederson’s never been one to shy away from attention. He starred in both football and basketball at Palo Alto High, serving as the top receiver on the gridiron in his senior year, with stats that even exceeded those of Davante Adams. Even now, with Palo Alto full of transplants drawn by the tech industry, everyone in the city of nearly 70,000 seems to have a story about Pederson or one of his siblings. Members of the ultra-exclusive Gotham Club at Oracle Park can even see Pederson’s oldest brother, Champ, working in the private area.

“He’s really excited,” Joc said of Champ, who has Down syndrome and has previously worked with the Golden State Warriors. “It was super first class of the Giants to bring him on, and he loves it.”

Parents Stu and Shelley are also regulars at the ballpark, often bringing along family and friends for the occasion. Coming home to the Bay Area hasn’t just been something his parents had hoped for; Joc himself had been eyeing the organization for years, and the opportunity lined up after the end of the 2021 season.

“I built a great relationship with Farhan in L.A., and to see what he and Kap have done here is pretty remarkable, how they’ve been able to get guys on one-year deals and put people in great positions to succeed,” he said.

He went on to explain that the Giants had also shown interest after the 2020 season, when his contract with the Dodgers expired, but “it just wasn’t the right time for me to come here.”

His allusion to the Giants’ success with one-year deals implies a hope to parlay a successful 2022 into cashing in on a long-term deal, whether in San Francisco or elsewhere.

Even if Pederson’s time with the Giants turns out to be just a one-year endeavor, he’ll always have ties to the region. While he may buy a home in Arizona and could play for other organizations, he’s already enshrined as a member of the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in Northern California, and by virtue of his mother’s Jewish heritage, he’s eligible to play for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, as he did in 2013.

“That was one of the cooler things I’ve experienced,” he said. “I would love to participate in another World Baseball Classic if the opportunity presents itself.”

Should Pederson play with the Israeli team, which automatically qualified for the 2023 tournament after a strong showing in 2017, he’d likely play alongside D.J. Sharabi, a Burlingame native who pitched not only for Israel in the Tokyo Olympics, but also squared off with Pederson’s Palo Alto Vikings in the 2010 Central Coast Section Division II Championship game. Pederson took Sharabi deep in that game, played at the home of the San Jose Giants, but Burlingame won 7-4, and the homer was his last before turning pro.

More than a decade later, it’s possible that Pederson and Sharabi join forces halfway around the world, representing the Jewish community on a diamond in Japan or Taiwan. No matter where Pederson goes, there’ll always be a connection to home.