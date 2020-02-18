Pauly Shore, aka The Weasel, loves to make people happy

Pauly Shore, whose mother owned The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, has been involved in show business since he was a kid. (Courtesy Holly Parker)

For anyone keeping tabs on Pauly Shore, the former MTV host, early-90s lowbrow comedy star and all-around eccentric, he wants you all to know he’s doing great (and is not afraid to be self-referential at all).

“You’re checking up with the Weez and he’s doing fineeeeee!” said Shore, immediately upon speaking with the Examiner. “Actually, I just got a face peel. So, I’m better than fine.”

Nearly three decades after reaching his peak cultural relevance, Shore retains the same irreverent, irascible sense of humor that he showcased in cult films like “Encino Man,” “Bio-Dom” and “Son-in-Law.” On Thursday, he’ll bring his trademark Weasel persona – a strange amalgamation of stoned-out SoCal surfer vibes and Bobcat Goldthwait-style mania – for a standup performance at Cobb’s Comedy Club.

Shore said he’s ready “to shred the crowd” with his standup material, which will consist of some new jokes, some old jokes and a whole lot of audience interaction.

“I love reading the crowd,” says Shore. “If it’s low-key and chill, that will be cool. If it’s crazy and bananas, that will be cool too. Either way, we’re going to have fun.”

While his apperance at Cobb’s will be strictly standup-focused, Shore is also working on a one-man show that details his highly unusual upbringing.

His father Paul, was a comedian, and his mother, Mitzi, owned The Comedy Store, a storied Los Angeles venue. As a result, Shore spent his childhood watching luminaries like Robin Williams, Jim Carrey and Richard Pryor ply their trade. A native of Beverly Hills, Shore went to high school with Lenny Kravitz and he struck up a friendship with Sam Kinnison while working as a line cook as a 14-year-old. He also had a fair share of celebrity romantic entanglements in his early – real early – days.

“My father used to open for Elvis Presley, so I knew his daughter Lisa Marie – I was actually her first boyfriend. I think we were two years old at the time,” said Shore. “I also used to date Charles Bronson’s daughter in high school. I would bring her home and he’d say, ‘I’m gonna make you my Death Wish 6 if you don’t watch it.’”

Shore said all that celebrity seemed completely normal as a child. The strangeness of his early days has only recently dawned on him, which prompted him to take a look back in public fashion. Along with the one-man show – titled “Stick with the Dancing: Funny Stories from my Childhood” – which he’ll perform on Saturday in Sacramento, he’s also writing a book about his younger days.

He’s also working on a movie, “Guest House,” which is set to come out this year, and he has a weekly podcast, “Pauly Shore’s Random Rants.” It all adds up to a busy time for the 52-year-old Shore.

“I’ve never stopped touring, I’ve never really stopped making people laugh,” said Shore. “This is what I love to do. I love making people happy.”

IF YOU GO

Pauly Shore

Where: Cobb’s Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday , Feb. 20

Tickets: $25 to $40

Contact: (415) 928-4320, cobbscomedy.com

Comedy

