Outside Lands to return in 2021 with Lizzo, Tame Impala, Strokes

Tame Impala, pictured at Outside Lands in 2015, will be back for the 2021 festival. (Natasha Dangond, Special to S.F. Examiner)

It’s official: Outside Lands, originally scheduled for Aug. 7-9, has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But promoters have announced the lineup for the next year’s huge music and art festival in Golden Gate Park on Aug. 6-8, 2021, with headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala and The Strokes.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” said Allen Scott, a festival co-producer at Another Planet Entertainment, which presents the festival with Superfly and Starr Hill.

The 2021 bill also includes J Balvin, Kehlani, Tyler the Creator, Beach House, Vampire Weekend and The 1975, some acts that apparently were booked for this year, according to a leak on OSL’s website in April.

The rest of the full lineup offers: ZHU, Young Thug, Khruangbin, Bonobo, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Melanie Martinez, Polo & Pan, Big Thief, TroyBoi, Angel Olsen, Sofi Tukker, Earthgang, Tones and I, EOB, Sharon Van Etten, Marc Rebillet, A R I Z O N A, JPEGMAFIA, Dr. Dog, Shiba San, Boy Pablo, Rico, Nasty, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness , DRAMA, Trevor Daniel, 070 Shake, The Midnight, Moses, Sumney, mxmtoon, Parcels, Dijon, The HU, Mahalia, Yung Bae, Bakar, The Soul Rebels, Hinds, Caroline, Polachek, Yves Tumor, Crooked Colours, Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever,, Scarypoolparty , J.Phlip, Marc E., Bassy, Julia Jacklin, Badshah, Goth Babe, Neil Frances, Cam, Rexx Life Raj, The Beths, Resistance, Revival Chorus, ODIE, Noga Erez, Madeline Kenney, Remi Wolf, Post Animal Evann McIntosh, Nap Eyes and Neal Francis.

Promoters say three-day tickets purchased for this year’s festival (running between $350 and $785) will be valid for 2021. Full refunds also will be offered for 2020 tickets.

New sales for 2021 tickets – three-day general admission and other passes – go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25 at www.SFOutsideLands.com.

