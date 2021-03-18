Outside Lands, pictured in 2019, will be back in Golden Gate Park from Oct. 29-31 this year. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Outside Lands rescheduled for Halloween weekend

Shows go on Oct. 29-31, 2021 with headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes

Outside Lands, which was canceled last year and rescheduled for Aug. 6-8 this year, now has a new date: The huge music and art festival will take place in Golden Gate Park on Halloween weekend, Oct. 29-31, 2021, with headliners Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

“We have been eagerly anticipating our return to Golden Gate Park for over a year now and although we have to wait a few months longer, we couldn’t be more excited to present an epic Halloween edition of Outside Lands,” said Allen Scott, a festival co-producer and executive at Another Planet Entertainment, which presents the festival with Superfly and Starr Hill. “The shift in dates allows us to work collectively to determine any new safety measures necessary to implement during the festival weekend. We ask fans to use this time before the festival to continue exercising common-sense COVID safety practices and we look forward to being together again soon.”

The 2021 bill also includes previously announced acts J Balvin, Kehlani, Beach House, Vampire Weekend, ZHU and Young Thug.

New to the lineup are Glass Animals, SG Lewis, Flo Milli, Kaytranada, Lord Huron, 24kGoldn, Cannons, Buscabulla, JESSIA, Claud, Q, Sofía Valdés, Bartees Strange, Amy Allen and Brijean.

Other previously announced artists in the lineup, which is subject to change, include: Khruangbin, Bonobo, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, Melanie Martinez, Polo & Pan, Big Thief, TroyBoi, Angel Olsen, Sofi Tukker, Earthgang, Tones and I, EOB, Sharon Van Etten, Marc Rebillet, A R I Z O N A, JPEGMAFIA, Dr. Dog, Shiba San, Boy Pablo, Rico, Nasty, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness , DRAMA, Trevor Daniel, 070 Shake, The Midnight, Moses Sumney, mxmtoon, Parcels, Dijon, The HU, Mahalia, Yung Bae, Bakar, The Soul Rebels, Hinds, Caroline, Polachek, Yves Tumor, Crooked Colours, Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever, Scarypoolparty , J.Phlip, Marc E. Bassy, Julia Jacklin, Badshah, Goth Babe, Neil Frances, Cam, Rexx Life Raj, Resistance Revival Chorus, ODIE, Noga Erez, Madeline Kenney, Remi Wolf, Post Animal Evann McIntosh, Nap Eyes and Neal Francis.

Three-day tickets, running between $395 and $855 (plus fees) are on sale now. Previously purchased tickets for August will be honored for the October 2021 dates, and refunds for people unable to attend in October may be requested until April 17.

For tickets and information, visit SFOutsideLands.com.

