Outside Lands announces 2021 daily lineup

Headliners include Strokes on Oct. 29; Lizzo on Oct. 30; Tame Impala on Oct. 31

Outside Lands, slated for Halloween weekend in Golden Gate Park, has announced its daily lineup for 2021.

The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator headline on Oct. 29; Lizzo and Vampire Weekend on Oct. 30; and Tame Impala and J Balvin close out the festival on Oct. 31.

Also appearing on Friday are: Glass Animals, Kaytranada, Khruangbin, EARTHGANG, Sharon Van Etten, SG Lewis, Flo Milli, JPEGMAFIA, DRAMA, 070 Shake, Trevor Daniel, Moses Sumney, The HU, Yung Bae, The Soul Rebels, Crooked Colours, Buscabulla, Q, Sofía Valdés, Bartees Strange, Amy Allen, Noga Erez, Madeline Kenney and Shilan.

Rounding out Saturday’s schedule are: ZHU, Young Thug, Lord Huron, Melanie Martinez, 24kGoldn, Angel Olsen, Marc Rebillet, A R I Z O N A, Rico Nasty, Dr. Dog, Shiba San, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Midnight, Dijon, Bakar, Hinds, Julia Jacklin, Remi Wolf, Rexx Life Raj, JESSIA, Brijean, ODIE, Post Animal and Nap Eyes.

Sunday’s bill also includes: Rüfüs Du Sol, Kehlani, Nelly, Brittany Howard, Burna Boy, TroyBoi, SOFI TUKKER, Boy Pablo, mxmtoon, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor and Its Band, Scarypoolparty, J.Phlip, Marc E. Bassy, Goth Babe, Cam, Neil Frances, Cannons, Resistance Revival Chorus, Claud Evann McIntosh and Neal Francis.

Promoters say three-day general admission and VIP tickets are sold out. Single-day tickets — $165 general and $375 VIP — go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29.

Festival producers continue to work with local and state officials on COVID-era safety and security measures. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.sfoutsidelands.com/.

Pop Music

Lizzo headlines Outside Lands on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Courtesy Atlantic)
