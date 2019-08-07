Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) headlines Outside Lands on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

Outside Lands 2019 headliners

Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino, Paul Simon play the Polo Field Lands End stage

IF YOU GO

Outside Lands

Where: Golden Gate Park, 30th Avenue at Fulton Street, S.F.; box office at 25th Avenue and Fulton Street

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, noon to 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11; gates open 11 a.m.

Tickets: $155 to $695 VIP (per day); $385 to $1,595 VIP (three days)

Contact: www.sfoutsidelands.com

Note: Parking is extremely limited; walking, biking and public transit are strongly recommended. Security regulations require bags, totes and purses to be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

HEADLINERS

FRIDAY, AUG. 9

Lands End Stage (Polo Field)

Lil Wayne, 4:55 p.m.

blink-182, 6:25 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots, 8:25 p.m.

Sutro Stage (Lindley Meadow)

Yaeji, 6 p.m.

San Holo, 7:20 p.m.

Flying Lotus (3D), 8:40 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage (Hellman Hollow)

Lauren Daigle, 5:15 p.m.

Counting Crows, 6:50 p.m.

The Lumineers, 8:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Lands End Stage

Alina Baraz, 4:55 p.m.

Flume, 6:25 p.m.

Childish Gambino, 8:25 p.m.

Sutro Stage

Phosphorescent, 4:55 p.m.

Better Oblivion Community Center, 6:15 p.m.

Hozier, 7:35 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage

Big Wild, 5:20 p.m.

Ella Mai, 6:50 p.m.

RL Grime, 8:40 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 11

Lands End Stage

Kacey Musgraves, 4:10 p.m.

Leon Bridges, 5:40 p.m.

Paul Simon, 7:35 p.m.

Sutro Stage

Bob Moses, 4:55 p.m.

Toro y Moi, 6:10 p.m.

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage

Sheck Wes, 5:05 p.m.

Bebe Rexha, 6:40 p.m.

Kygo, 8:20 p.m.

Previous story
Live’s ‘Throwing Copper’ more than an album

Just Posted

SF to launch 24-hour toilet pilot in Tenderloin, SoMa, Castro

Pit Stop program provides monitored public restrooms to help keep urine and feces off the street

Officials cut ribbon on new Muni platform for Warriors’ games — but they didn’t take the train to get there

Beefed up transit stop part of push to get Chase Arena visitors out of their cars, alleviate traffic

Movement to preserve controversial mural gets support from NAACP

Black community leaders say mural was intended to ‘critique American history’

Judge had ‘ample facts’ to know search warrant targeted journalist, records show

Unsealed search warrant application offers new details in Adachi leak investigation

Uber and Lyft traffic impacts double SF’s own estimates

Uber and Lyft are causing even more traffic congestion in San Francisco than local experts once thought.

Most Read