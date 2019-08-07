Outside Lands 2019 headliners

Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino, Paul Simon play the Polo Field Lands End stage

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) headlines Outside Lands on Saturday. (Courtesy photo)

IF YOU GO

Outside Lands

Where: Golden Gate Park, 30th Avenue at Fulton Street, S.F.; box office at 25th Avenue and Fulton Street

When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, noon to 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11; gates open 11 a.m.

Tickets: $155 to $695 VIP (per day); $385 to $1,595 VIP (three days)

Contact: www.sfoutsidelands.com

Note: Parking is extremely limited; walking, biking and public transit are strongly recommended. Security regulations require bags, totes and purses to be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

HEADLINERS

FRIDAY , AUG. 9

Lands End Stage (Polo Field)

Lil Wayne, 4:55 p.m.

blink-182, 6:25 p.m.

Twenty One Pilots, 8:25 p.m.

Sutro Stage (Lindley Meadow)

Yaeji, 6 p.m.

San Holo, 7:20 p.m.

Flying Lotus (3D), 8:40 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage (Hellman Hollow)

Lauren Daigle, 5:15 p.m.

Counting Crows, 6:50 p.m.

The Lumineers, 8:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 10

Lands End Stage

Alina Baraz, 4:55 p.m.

Flume, 6:25 p.m.

Childish Gambino, 8:25 p.m.

Sutro Stage

Phosphorescent, 4:55 p.m.

Better Oblivion Community Center, 6:15 p.m.

Hozier, 7:35 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage

Big Wild, 5:20 p.m.

Ella Mai, 6:50 p.m.

RL Grime, 8:40 p.m.

SUNDAY , AUG. 11

Lands End Stage

Kacey Musgraves, 4:10 p.m.

Leon Bridges, 5:40 p.m.

Paul Simon, 7:35 p.m.

Sutro Stage

Bob Moses, 4:55 p.m.

Toro y Moi, 6:10 p.m.

Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Peaks Stage

Sheck Wes, 5:05 p.m.

Bebe Rexha, 6:40 p.m.

Kygo, 8:20 p.m.