Outside Lands 2019 headliners

IF YOU GO
Outside Lands
Where: Golden Gate Park, 30th Avenue at Fulton Street, S.F.; box office at 25th Avenue and Fulton Street
When: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10, noon to 9:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11; gates open 11 a.m.
Tickets: $155 to $695 VIP (per day); $385 to $1,595 VIP (three days)
Contact: www.sfoutsidelands.com
Note: Parking is extremely limited; walking, biking and public transit are strongly recommended. Security regulations require bags, totes and purses to be made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.
HEADLINERS
FRIDAY
Lands End Stage (Polo Field)
Lil Wayne, 4:55 p.m.
blink-182, 6:25 p.m.
Twenty One Pilots, 8:25 p.m.
Sutro Stage (Lindley Meadow)
Yaeji, 6 p.m.
San Holo, 7:20 p.m.
Flying Lotus (3D), 8:40 p.m.
Twin Peaks Stage (Hellman Hollow)
Lauren Daigle, 5:15 p.m.
Counting Crows, 6:50 p.m.
The Lumineers, 8:40 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
Lands End Stage
Alina Baraz, 4:55 p.m.
Flume, 6:25 p.m.
Childish Gambino, 8:25 p.m.
Sutro Stage
Phosphorescent, 4:55 p.m.
Better Oblivion Community Center, 6:15 p.m.
Hozier, 7:35 p.m.
Twin Peaks Stage
Big Wild, 5:20 p.m.
Ella Mai, 6:50 p.m.
RL Grime, 8:40 p.m.
SUNDAY
Lands End Stage
Kacey Musgraves, 4:10 p.m.
Leon Bridges, 5:40 p.m.
Paul Simon, 7:35 p.m.
Sutro Stage
Bob Moses, 4:55 p.m.
Toro y Moi, 6:10 p.m.
Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Peaks Stage
Sheck Wes, 5:05 p.m.
Bebe Rexha, 6:40 p.m.
Kygo, 8:20 p.m.