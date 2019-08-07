Outside Lands 2019 acts to check out

FRIDAY

P-Lo (2:20 p.m., Lands End)

The rapper from Pinole (born Paulo Rodriguez) represents an indelible figure in Bay Area hip hop culture, as co-founder of the Hercules record production collective HBK Gang (aka the Heartbreak Gang) in 2008.

The Marías (4:30 p.m., Panhandle)

Formed in 2016, the Los Angeles indie-pop, bilingual (English and Spanish) band strives for the sensual, nostalgic and psychedelic all at once in both its EPs: “Superclean, Vol. I” and “Superclean, Vo. II.”

Masego (4:40 p.m., Sutro)

Describing his music as trap house jazz, the Jamaican-born genre-bending singer conflates soul, jazz, R&B, funk and hip-hop to seduce in his 2018 album, “Lady Lady.” ^

Yaeji (6 p.m., Sutro)

Part house DJ, part rapper, the Korean-American artist’s visual production and code-switching lyrics in her 2017 recording “EP2” reflect her heritage.

Flying Lotus (8:40 p.m., Sutro)

The Grammy-nominated producer and DJ is known for jazzy, hip-hop and experimental beats and a 3D show that’s an otherworldly sonic and visual experience.

SATURDAY

Phosphorescent (4:55 p.m., Sutro)

Nashville based singer-songwriter Mathew Houch, best known for 2013’s atmospheric “Song for Zula,” has struck a lighter tone with the 2018 album “C’est La Vie.”

Better Oblivion Community Center (6:15 p.m., Sutro)

The indie folk-rock supergroup — Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers — share lead vocals and trade laid-back, heartfelt but oddly cheerful lines about alienation and helplessness. (6:15 p.m., Lindley)

Flume (6:25 p.m., Lands End)

Though the Grammy Award-winning EDM artist recently transitioned to an experimental phase with 2019’s “Hi This is Flume,” hopefully he’ll perform his greatest, most satisfying hits, like “Never Be Like You” or his remix of Lorde’s “Tennis Court.”

SUNDAY

Weyes Blood (Noon, Sutro)

Folky singer-songwriter Natalie Laura Mering has a haunting, beautiful, arresting howl that yearns for something more of the barren, dystopian worlds she envisions in her compositions.

Anderson .Paak (3:10 p.m., Gastro Magic; 7:30 p.m., Sutro)

Known for energetic performances, the multi-instrumentalist returns to Outside Lands with his blend of hip hop and old-school funk after selling out shows for his 2019 album “Ventura.” He joins chef Roy Choi of Kogi BBQ onstage for a midday appearance as well.

Leon Bridges (5:40 p.m., Lands End)

“Good Thing” is the latest album from the Grammy nominee known for his vintage style and retro-soul crooning.