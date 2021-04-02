Oscar Isaac appears in “The Letter Room,” a 2020 short drama directed by Elvira Lind. (Courtesy ShortsTV)

Oscar Isaac appears in “The Letter Room,” a 2020 short drama directed by Elvira Lind. (Courtesy ShortsTV)

Oscar-nominated short films online and in theaters

Live-action lineup, with three U.S. entries, particularly strong

.

The popular “Oscar Nominated Short Films” are back, featuring all 15 nominated shorts in a trio of programs: animated, live action and documentary. Viewers can watch the shorts online here as well as in theaters this year.

The 2021 live-action program is particularly stellar, while the documentaries, as usual, tend to be intense and topical and feel urgent. (COVID, which apparently happened too late for the submission deadline, will almost surely be on the slate next year.) The animated lineup continues to feature original and beautiful uses of the filmmaking form.

The animated and live-action programs are screening at the Embarcadero Center Cinema, San Francisco and Shattuck Cinemas, Berkeley. All three shorts programs are viewable online in the Roxie Theater’s virtual theater.

Animated (99 minutes; rated PG-13)

“Burrow” (USA): A young rabbit digs herself into a deep hole while trying to create her dream burrow. Cuteness honors are in order.

“Genius Loci” (France): A young loner discovers a magical oneness within the urban chaos surrounding her.

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (USA): A couple whose daughter has died in a school shooting struggle with grief.

• “Opera” (USA): Inspired by Renaissance art, this living canvas is a whimsical, sad and hopeful consideration of the human condition.

“Yes-People” (Iceland): Everyday folks struggle to get through their day and to cope.

Live action (130 minutes; rated R)

• “The Present” (Palestine): A simple shopping trip becomes an ordeal for a West Bank resident and his young daughter.

“Feeling Through” (USA): A homeless teenager establishes an unexpected connection with a blind and deaf man on a New York City street.

• “ Two Distant Strangers” (USA): A man who wants merely to get home to his dog becomes stuck in a loop in which he experiences deadly police abuse, over and over. Timely.

• “White Eye” (Israel): A trying experience ensues when a man finds his stolen bicycle but learns that it now belongs to a stranger.

• “The Letter Room” (USA): A corrections officer assigned to inspect prison correspondence develops a deep concern for a death-row inmate whose incoming mail he’s been reading. A series highlight.

Documentary (136 minutes; rated R)

• “A Love Song for Latasha” (USA): Fifteen-year-old Latasha Harlins, shot to death in 1992 at a store in South Central Los Angeles, is remembered by people who knew her well.

“Do Not Split” (USA/Norway): Audiences receive an eye-of-the-storm view of the Hong Kong protests.

“Hunger Ward” (USA): Child starvation in Yemen, caused by that nation’s near-forgotten war, is the focus. A heartbreaker.

“Colette” (France/Germany/USA): One of the last surviving members of the French Resistance, at age 90, journeys with a young student to the site of the Nazi camp where her 17-year-old brother died during the war.

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (USA): Composer-pianist Kris Bowers converses with his 91-year-old grandfather, who grew up in the Jim Crow South, about family roots and being black in America.

Movies and TV

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Michelle Pfeiffer shines in uneven ‘French Exit’

Just Posted

As more and more people continue to get vaccinated, California’s COVID restrictions are loosening, allowing more people to gather. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Indoor events can return in California later this month as COVID-19 conditions improve

By Luke Money Los Angeles Times LOS ANGELES — California will allow… Continue reading

Sophomore guard Haley Jones scored in final seconds to give Stanford the win. (Courtesy Stanford Athletics)
Stanford women top South Carolina, to play for national title

The Cardinal pulls out 66-65 victory over the Gamecocks

BART board director Lateefah Simon speaks at a news conference for BART’s anti-sexual harassment Not One More Girl campaign at West Oakland BART station on Friday, April 2, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
BART launches campaign against gender-based violence

#NotOneMoreGirl seeks to combat sexual harassment on public transit

Matt Chapman’s sacrifice fly was the extent of the A’s offense on Opening Day. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
After 8-1 Opening Day loss, A’s face off against Astros again

10,436-fan ‘sellout’ crowd in attendance at the Coliseum

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference across from the Moscone South COVID-19 Vaccination Site to announce people age 50 and older are now eligible to be vaccinated on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF expects to vaccinate 80% of adults with first dose by next month

Officials warn residents to stay vigilant as cases slowly rise

Most Read