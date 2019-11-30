Nuts about ‘Nutcracker’

Professional and student productions of the ballet classic abound on Bay Area stages, but the season also offers varied alternative holiday dance shows.
Smuin’s The Christmas Ballet: The 2019 edition includes new choreography by Smuin dancer Tessa Barbour, former dancer Rex Wheeler and ballet master Amy London. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, $25-$93. Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View; also Dec. 12-23 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F., smuinballet.org
The Velveteen Rabbit: For the 33rd year, ODC/Dance stages its adaptation of the classic children’s book by Margery Williams. Nov. 29-Dec. 8, $15-$100. Blue Shield Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard St., S.F., (415) 863-9834, odcdance.org/velveteenrabbit
Ballet America Nutcracker: The 90-minute production for families features dozens of local dancers twirling alongside professionals. 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8. $15-$50. Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City, foxrwc.com
San José Dance Theatre: Accompanied by the 52-piece Cambrian Symphony, the South Bay’s oldest “Nutcracker” features guest artists Sasha De Sola and Tiit Helimets of San Francisco Ballet on Dec. 6-8 and Claire Rathbun of Syracuse City Ballet and Jake Casey of Estonian Theatre Vanemuine Ballet on Dec. 13-15. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15, $40-$95. Center for Performing Arts, 255 S. Almaden Blvd., San Jose, sjnutcracker.com
Western Ballet: The Mountain View-based school’s two-hour “Nutcracker” is a tradition for families. 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Dec. 8, $28-$33. Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, mvcpa.com
Ballet School Ballet Joyeux: The Walnut Creek-based troupe of youth performers presents the narrated “Once Upon a Christmas.” 11 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, $32. Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org
City Ballet School: The “Nutcracker” production features students performing choreography by Galina Alexandrova, formerly of the Bolshoi Ballet. 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 1 p.m. Dec. 8, $55-$60. Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St., S.F., cityboxoffice.com
Dance-Along Nutcracker: This year, the festive participatory event presented by the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band has the theme “Nutcrackers in Space.” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, $22-$50. Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 701 Mission St., S.F., ybca.org
Peninsula Ballet Theatre’s Nutcracker Sweet: The 45-minute show “with the magic of the original” is geared toward ages 3 to 6. 11:30 a.m., 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Dec 7 and Dec. 14; 12:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, $25-$35. Peninsula Ballet Theatre, 1880 South Grant St., San Mateo, peninsulaballet.org
Mark Foehringer’s Nutcracker Sweets: In its 11th season, the colorful family-oriented 50-minute rendition of the seasonal ballet has a contemporary twist and live chamber music accompaniment. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 7-8; 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Dec. 21-22. $20.50-$42.50. Cowell Theater, Fort Mason, Marina Boulevard and Buchanan Street, S.F., nutcrackersweets.org
San Francisco Youth Ballet: Dancers from the youth troupe are joined by guest dancers in the 19th annual full-length “Nutcracker.” 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 7-8. $24-$26. Mercy High School, 3250 19th Ave., S.F., sanfranciscoyouthballet.org
Dancers Repertory Theatre: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a dance-theater event with dozens of performers ages 5-16, is based on the poem by Clement C. Moore. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 8, 3 p.m. Dec. 14, 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15, $24. Woodside Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave., Woodside, twasthenight.org
Presidio Dance Theater: Sherene Melania’s “Beyond the Land of Sweets,” a “Nutcracker” spinoff, celebrates holiday traditions from across cultures. 3 p.m. Dec. 8, $40-$100. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., cityboxoffice.com
San Francisco Ballet: Celebrating its 75th anniversary, The City’s premier ballet company’s extravagant, beloved production by artistic director Helgi Tomasson is billed as the longest-running “Nutcracker” in America. Dec. 11-29, $25-$325. War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfballet.org
Bayer Ballet Academy: “The Snow Queen” is an original youth ballet production based on a fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. 7 p.m. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Dec. 15, $38-$53. Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View, mvcpa.com
Marin Ballet: With choreography by Julia Adam and some 150 local dancers, the full-length “Nutcracker” has a Victorian era setting; an optional $10 party follows the 1 p.m. show. 1 and 5 p.m., Dec. 14-15, $25-$45. Veterans’ Memorial Auditorium, 10 Ave of the Flags, San Rafael, tickets.marincenter.org
Peninsula Youth Ballet: The troupe presents its 25th annual “Nutcracker.” 2 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15, $25-$45, Spangenberg Theatre, 780 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, pyb.org
The San José Nutcracker: New Ballet School stages the classical holiday ballet unique to San Jose, presented in partnership with History San Jose. 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-24, $22.50-$125. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo de San Antonio, San Jose, http://sanjosenutcracker.com/tickets
Moscow Ballet: “Great Russian Nutcracker” features world-class artists, “dazzling” costumes and sets and puppets. 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 19-20 at California Theatre 345 S. First St., San Jose; 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa; $29-$181. nutcracker.com
Hip Hop Nutcracker: Peninsula Ballet Theatre stages the new twist on the old classic choreographed by Alee Martinez and Isaac “Stuck” Sanders. 8 p.m. Dec. 20-21, Dec. 27-28. $35-$55. Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City, peninsulaballet.org
Marin Dance Theatre: “Sophie and the Enchanted Toyshop,” a full-length children’s ballet with more than 100 dancers, includes guest professionals, and a separately $10 ticketed 3 p.m. “Teddy Bear” tea. 1 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21, $32-$40. Veterans Memorial, 10 Avenue of the Flags, San Rafael, tickets.marincenter.org
Oakland Ballet Company: The troupe presents artistic director Graham Lustig’s popular interpretation of “Nutcracker,” with music by the Oakland Symphony; separately $10 ticketed “Sweet Dreams” parties follow the 1 p.m. shows. 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 21-22, $23.50-$102. Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland, ticketmaster.com
Peninsula Ballet Theatre: The professional troupe presents Gregory Amato’s reimagined “Nutcracker,” which has a 21st century sensibility. 2 p.m. Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22, 2 p.m. Dec. 27-28, $35-$60. Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City, peninsulaballet.org
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/