K.Flay opens Noise Pop’s “No Place Like Home” series of live concerts online. (Courtesy Umusic)

Noise Pop’s new streaming concerts benefit local business

K.Flay, Rogue Wave first acts appearing in twice-a-week series

Noise Pop kicks off a new streaming concert series this week called “No Place Like Home” at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to benefit local businesses.

Bay Area-bred singer-songwriter-rapper K.Flay appears May 5 in the first show, which benefits Bottom of the Hill.

On Twitter, she says she’ll be playing “old and new s—-.” On her most recent album, 2019’s “Solutions,” a contrast to 2017’s “Every Where Is Some Where,” she says, “I wanted to hear songs that made me feel happy.” She compares the recent a recording to a jean jacket, as opposed to the leather jacket-feel of her previous efforts.

Finish Ticket and Zelma Stone open for K.Flay.

Co-sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., the Noise Pop series’ second show on May 7 features Rogue Wave, with Spooky Mansion and Meernaa opening a benefit for Café Du Nord.

Geographer will be featured on May 12 and Built to Spill (solo) on May 14.

To watch and donate, visit Facebook Live (@noisepop.com), YouTube (@noisepop) or Twitch (@noisepoplive).

Organizers say funds raised will be shared between the co-promoting venue, artists and Noise Pop’s staff relief fund.

Pop Music

