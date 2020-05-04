Noise Pop’s new streaming concerts benefit local business

Noise Pop kicks off a new streaming concert series this week called “No Place Like Home” at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to benefit local businesses.

Bay Area-bred singer-songwriter-rapper K.Flay appears May 5 in the first show, which benefits Bottom of the Hill.

On Twitter, she says she’ll be playing “old and new s—-.” On her most recent album, 2019’s “Solutions,” a contrast to 2017’s “Every Where Is Some Where,” she says, “I wanted to hear songs that made me feel happy.” She compares the recent a recording to a jean jacket, as opposed to the leather jacket-feel of her previous efforts.

Finish Ticket and Zelma Stone open for K.Flay.

Co-sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., the Noise Pop series’ second show on May 7 features Rogue Wave, with Spooky Mansion and Meernaa opening a benefit for Café Du Nord.

Geographer will be featured on May 12 and Built to Spill (solo) on May 14.

To watch and donate, visit Facebook Live (@noisepop.com), YouTube (@noisepop) or Twitch (@noisepoplive).

Organizers say funds raised will be shared between the co-promoting venue, artists and Noise Pop’s staff relief fund.



