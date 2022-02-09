Noise Pop hosts the new sounds you might be missing

With COVID cases going up and down, the past year has been a huge question mark for music festivals. But February brings hope. The 29th Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival hits San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley venues Feb. 21 for a week of indie musicians, craft beer, contemplative film screenings and mosh pits.

If Outside Lands is the Beyoncé of Bay Area music festivals, then Noise Pop is Solange, the quirky younger sister who makes the same impact, just for a different crowd of music lovers.

Noise Pop is an alternative sibling for several reasons. Instead of taking place in one location, the shows are spread across amazing venues like Great American Music Hall, Bottom of the Hill, The Chapel, Rickshaw Stop, Swedish American Hall, Cornerstone and 1015 Folsom. The festival is also musically diverse. With outspoken house music artist Azealia Banks as the headliner, along with Alex G, The Drums and Jeff Tweedy, Noise Pop guarantees multiple genres.

Who puts on this festival? Noise Pop is not just a festival; it’s also a company that promotes independent musicians by putting on shows and by collaborating with venues around the Bay.

​“We are a lot of things these days,” said Noise Pop president Stacy Horne. “At our core, we are an event production company and promoter and champion of independent music for 29 years. We see ourselves as continuing to change and evolve with the current tastes and always be presenting new and upcoming and exciting artists.”

It all started in 1993 when Kevin Arnold, the founder of Noise Pop, presented a few weekend shows in San Francisco at the now closed Kennel Club. The first Noise Pop festival in 1993 had five names on its bill. As the years went by, Arnold and co-founder Jordan Kurland added more acts, more locations and more creative elements like visual arts and film. The festival has hosted big artists who were once small — Ty Segall, Grimes, The Flaming Lips, Modest Mouse and Sleater-Kinney, to name a few.

Noise Pop also has become a staple in the local independent music scene by hosting the 20th Street Block Party and the Treasure Island Music Festival. Twenty twenty-two is the year of expansion, as Noise Pop aims to grow its white label business producing and promoting on behalf of other client events while continuing to put on its own shows.

At this year’s main event, there will be 117 artists playing, 67 of them local, and an expected attendance of 15,000. James Lopez, the talent buyer for the company, says, “We’re still a hyperlocal festival.”

Behind the scenes, Lopez gets over a thousand artist submissions — with sounds ranging from deconstructed club music to the boom of the hyperpop genre to underground, experimental pop.

“It’s a process to review each one for the festival,” he says. “And it’s not necessarily strictly indie rock either. We try to make sure that we’re focusing on emerging sounds that are really speaking to people right now, or telling a story that might not be heard.”

Diverse genres can lead to a diverse audience. Historically, the music industry has put marginalized identities on the sidelines. Lopez keeps diversity in mind when looking for artists and praises the Bay Area for doing a good job in terms of hosting diverse crowds.

When booking acts, he says, “There are all a lot of different elements. The first one is that they’ve really got something kind of fresh. They’re still playing out live and really engaging with the communities and are really putting it on for that micro scene. It needs to have that independent crossover.”

Among this year’s artists, Noise Pop president Horne is excited about King Woman and Papercuts, whereas Lopez is enthusiastic about Arooj Aftab, Azealia Banks, Experimental Housewives and Tyler Holmes. Along with the headliners, I’m keeping my eye out on Bali Baby, Foie Gras, Buzzed Lightbeer and Thank You Come Again — and, note, I was a DJ for three years and music director for KUSF, University of San Francisco’s beloved college radio.

So if you’ve ever felt like the alternative sibling, this may be your festival. Hold on to your phone and drink your beer far from the pit. Noise Pop will host the new sounds you might have been missing.

Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival: Feb. 21-27. See the full schedule and find festival badges ($179-$399) and individual tickets ($13-$35) at noisepopfest.com.

mvelasquez@sfexaminermediaco.com