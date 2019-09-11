No sibling rivalry with Brother Brothers

In 2018, at age 37, twins Adam and David Moss, The Brother Brothers, finally issued “Some People I Know,” their quiescent Compass debut, featuring their signature ballad “Frankie.” Promoting their tour, Adam, at the outset of this interview asks, “You don’t have a whole list of awkward twin questions, do you? Because it’s not going to be a very good article.” He has no dirt and there’s no sibling rivalry. “I know the press wants to write about that controversial stuff, but we don’t really do that. We can actually reach an understanding without pettiness or tempers flaring, and communicate on an adult level.”

You guys disappeared last weekend into a camp?

Yeah. The Caldera Songwriting Academy. It was basically a retreat for people to come and write songs, and we were teaching and advising. It was fun. There are a lot of creative exercises that you can do to get those creative juices flowing. Like free writing, where you put pen to paper and write exactly what comes into your mind, and just keep writing and writing. And when you look back through everything you’ve written, sometimes there will be a song.

Why did it take you so long to put out your debut?

Well, we were always playing music. It was just the teaming up and forming The Brother Brothers that took awhile. David has two solo records that have been out for a few years, and we were both touring in different bands before that. So as far as this record goes, it’s just us finally forming the duo. It’s always been there, kind of an inevitability. But there was just a point in the winter of 2015 we just decided it was time — our lives and our lifestyles were receptive to it. So we did it. I bought a website and we booked a show.

As kids, did you harmonize like The Everly Brothers?

Yeah, definitely. We used to sing along to the Everlys, The Beatles, too. But our brotherly relationship is very important to us, and it’d be hard to hit the road and then have tempers explode and then not do it. So we just kind of knew — that, until we matured a little bit — it just wasn’t going to work. So we had to wait. Until we were adult enough to do it. When you pile on all your crazy touring experiences with other bands, you really get a clear picture of what you want from the future.

