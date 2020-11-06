“Ocean Station November,” a film about the Coast Guard rescue of passengers on a transatlantic flight that was forced to crash into the ocean in October 1956, is among the offerings in the free Veterans Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)

“Ocean Station November,” a film about the Coast Guard rescue of passengers on a transatlantic flight that was forced to crash into the ocean in October 1956, is among the offerings in the free Veterans Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)

Ninth Veterans Film Festival goes virtual

Free program designed to enlighten military members and civilians

Virtual this year, the ninth annual Veterans Film Festival presented by OneVet OneVoice and the San Francisco Public Library runs Nov. 8-14.

Kicking off at 9 a.m. Nov. 8, the festival streams 19 films, including documentaries and features that focus on veterans’ experiences both inside and outside the service.

“The film festival is a platform to bridge that gap between the civilian population and the veteran community,” said retired Master Sgt. of the Air Force Eddie Ramirez, who founded the nonprofit OneVet OneVoice, a service organization for veterans, while working as program cooordinator at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

“During COVID, our community has felt particularly vulnerable to mental health struggles and economic hardships, added Ramirez, who said festival allows people to come together for a shared experience as well as highlights issues such as PTSD, suicide, and challenges of transitioning to civilian life.

Each film screens daily, free for the public as well as veterans. The program also includes a panel with directors hosted by the library at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.

Ramirez, who established OneVet OneVoice after a 22-year military career, said he programs films that will have an impact on veterans and also educate civilians.

This year’s lineup includes “Silkies,” directed by Jaremey McMullin, about the Irreverent Warriors, whose “Silkies Hikes,” in which participants wear only their military-issue “silkies” boxer briefs, are designed to raise awareness about, and help prevent, veteran suicide. In “Ocean Station November,” filmmaker Damon Stuebner tells the story of the 1956 Coast Guard rescue of passengers on Pan-Am 943, an airliner that ditched in the mid-Pacific after multiple engine failures.

While Ramirez invites everyone to check out the program, he cautions that because some films may have triggering moments that could upset veterans, a crisis line will be available.

To access the movies, which run between 9 a.m. Nov. 8 and 9 p.m. Nov. 14, visit sfveteransfilmfestival.org; to join the panel, register at bit.ly/VetFilmFest20.

Movies and TVveterans

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
‘Mortal’ a sci-fi fantasy with a deep, dark hero
Next story
Walt Disney Family Museum reopens

Just Posted

Ben Bleiman, one of the owners of the Mission’s Dr. Teeth, stands to benefit from the passage of Proposition H, which streamlines bureacracy for local business. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) <ins></ins>
Voters speed up permit process for struggling small businesses

Merchants say newly approved Prop. H helps them avoid exorbitant costs

Election workers validate ballots at the Gwinnete County Elections Office on Friday in Lawrenceville, Ga., as analysts caution that it could take days to count all the ballots in the nail-biter presidential election. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Biden’s lead grows in Pennsylvania, where a win would put him into the White House

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden pulled ahead in Pennsylvania and Georgia on Friday… Continue reading

Connie Chan, a candidate for San Francisco Board of Supervisor District 1 election in the Richmond District on October 18, 2020. (Chris Victorio/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Chan jumps ahead in nail-biter D1 contest

Progressive candidate Connie Chan has jumped to the lead in the District… Continue reading

Supervisor Gordon Mar called a proposed police union contract a “tremendous lost opportunity” Thursday and blamed it on a lack of leadership on police reform by Mayor London Breed. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Supes blame mayor for ‘lost opportunity’ but advance police contract

A controversial proposal that would give San Francisco police officers raises without… Continue reading

The San Francisco 49ers had 17 players out with injuries and four others on the reserve/COVID-19 list at Thursday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images/TNS)
Packers dominate shorthanded 49ers 34-17

This was not the NFC Championship Game rematch the 49ers were hoping… Continue reading

Most Read