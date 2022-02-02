NFTs take over a historic S.F. landmark

The Old Mint comes alive with a new kind of art experience

Laura Lie goes over a process called “soaking,” which is setting up the holographic experience through an Enklu interactive augmented reality/virtual reality headset for the Verse immersive NFT exhibit at the Old Mint on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s Old Mint, built in 1874, once held $300 million in gold bullion, and protected a significant amount of the nation’s gold supply from the inferno that consumed The City after the 1906 earthquake. Granite protecting gold: The weighty wealth of San Francisco a century ago.

This week the stone vaults of the Old Mint come alive with holograms – one of them a crystal ballerina dancing in the air – in the augmented art exhibit Verse, which opens Thursday, kicking off a nationwide tour.

The show, in which viewers see the holographic art with augmented reality headsets, puts on display the hottest thing in the overlap of art and tech: NFTs, unique digital artworks bought and sold with digital money. The vaults of the Old Mint are now crypts of cryptocurrency.

Here’s how the show works: Viewers put on Microsoft HoloLens 2 headsets that have been programmed to project holograms – glowing video artwork – in the air at certain spots sprinkled throughout the stone vaults and hallways. The shows title, “Verse” is a reference to the ballyhooed “metaverse,” the notion of the evolving internet becoming its own virtual world of digital characters, money and possessions.

Most of the artworks are non-fungible tokens – unique digital files posted on cryptocurrency marketplaces that use encrypted computer code called blockchain to authenticate the works and record transactions. NFTs are the hottest thing in digital art, and this show presents a key question posed by the paradox of the futuristic, vaporous art in the solidity of the Old Mint:

How solid is the value of NFTs?

Collectors are buying the unique digital artworks with cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum, sometimes for millions of dollars. Christie’s, the British auction house founded 100 years before the Old Mint was built, sold an NFT at auction last year for $69 million.

Yet even some cryptocurrency insiders are skeptical. In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Fred Ehrsam, the cofounder of Coinbase, a cryptocurrency marketplace used in NFT transactions, told Bloomberg that 90% of NFTs will probably have little to no value in three to five years. Some suggest NFT is more aptly an acronym for “no funding tomorrow.”

Kallmeyer cheerfully disagrees.

Besides being CEO of the company putting on Verse, he is a digital artist whose work is displayed in the show. Kallmeyer says he was “born the same year as Mario,” the mustachioed Nintendo video game hero. (That makes him 37.) The San Franciscan is tall and bright-eyed with the enthusiasm of a video game character about to “level up” by swiping virtual prizes.

“There will be masterpieces in augmented reality art,” predicts Kallmeyer. “It is a new way to experience art that puts you inside the painting.”

And you can indeed walk into and through the artwork of Verse, and find yourself surrounded by some of the larger pieces.

What’s the art like?

Kallmeyer’s piece in the show, titled “Nature,” depicts a hulking male form hurriedly knuckle-walking like an ape, trundling in mid-air, all muscles aglow in holographic motion. The form is part ape, part human, part futuristic Blade Runner. It is human evolution from Darwin to digital in one form. “We are part of that continuum,” Kallmeyer says.

Ten yards from Kallmeyer’s muscular male form, a ballerina pirouettes in the air and dances in a long loop of ballet forms. She is crystal-like, glowing light green, as feminine and graceful as the other form is masculine and intimidating.

Most of the 40 holograms are for sale as NFTs, with a piece from the Bored Ape Yacht Club expected to bring the highest price. The cartoons of well-dressed simians were made famous when celebrities including Steph Curry shelled out six figures for NFTs of them.

Up-and-coming artist Evan Pun of San Francisco, who also has a piece in the exhibit, believes NFTs are a game-changer for artists. “I’m ecstatic that digital artists are getting recognized as fine artists and paid for their work,” says Pun, whose glowing videos are also for sale online as NFTs.

“The Bay Area NFT scene is growing steadily and is home to some major artists in the space,” Pun says, citing digital artist Ted Chin of San Francisco, who goes by the pseudonym TedsLittleDream, Chris Bjerre and Justice Laub.

The Verse exhibit will stay at The Old Mint until there is demand falls off, probably for around six months, organizers at Kallmeyer’s company, Enklu, believe. Because of the space, which is broken down into separate vaults of The Old Mint, about 60 people at a time can move safely throughout the exhibit. Tickets start at $15, but tickets that provide the top-of-the-line viewer are $65. VIP tickets that include an NFT of artwork not featured in the show cost $85. A press event and grand opening is set for Feb. 11.

From The City the exhibit is moving on to Denver, Miami, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and Chicago. Why start in San Francisco? “This city is the confluence of art and tech,” says Kallmeyer. “It’s the perfect place to explore the line between what’s digital and real.”

Ray Kallmeyer, CEO of Enklu, a company creating holographic experiences through an interactive AR/VR headset, at the Verse immersive NFT exhibit at the Old Mint. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Ray Kallmeyer’s digital artwork “Nature,” a hologram of a human figure knuckle-walking like an ape, is featured in the Verse NFT exhibit. (Ray Kallmeyer artwork)