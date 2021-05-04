New ‘Nash Bridges’ show filming in The City

Supervisors OK use of SFPD insignia for series’ use

Don Johnson, currently appearing on NBC’s “Kenan,” has been shooting scenes for a new “Nash Bridges” show in The City. (Courtesy Chris Haston/NBC)

By Donna Domino

Nash Bridges/Don Johnson fans rejoice: USA Network’s “Nash Bridges” revival is getting closer to reality.

Series star Don Johnson will reprise the title character, a San Francisco Police Department investigator, in the project, which will first air as two-hour movie. Producers are hopeful it will serve as a backdoor pilot for a full series relaunch, according a press release from Village Roadshow Entertainment Group.

Johnson’s longtime co-star Cheech Marin of Cheech and Chong will return for the revival as his partner and friend in the role of Inspector Joe Dominguez.

At least a half-dozen new characters will be introduced on “Nash 2.0.” The original “Nash Bridges” series ran for six seasons on CBS from 1996 to 2001.

The series centers on San Francisco Police Department investigator Nash Bridges, who tackles crime using humor and charm. Nash manages to convince recently retired Dominguez to return to the force and become his wisecracking yet more rule-abiding partner.

Location shots were filmed in April along the Embarcadero, at the Fairmont hotel, the Financial District and in Pacific Heights.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved using San Francisco Police Department insignia on uniforms and vehicles for the new show.

Johnson, 71, became a household name after his 1980s stint on “Miami Vice,” winning a Golden Globe for the role. He began his career in an American Conservatory Theater program when he was 18.

In an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April, Johnson talked about upcoming series.

“Oh yeah. The Cheech will be back. I think in this adaptation of ‘Nash Bridges,’ he’s going to actually be selling weed. And the cops in San Francisco are actually going to be smoking it,” he said.

Although best known for his role on “Miami Vice,” Johnson has found success with roles in “Knives Out,” “Django Unchained,” and HBO’s “Watchmen.” He is currently in the NBC comedy series “Kenan” starring Kenan Thompson of “Saturday Night Live.” Johnson is also due to star in “Shriver” with Michael Shannon and Zach Braff.

Johnson has been married for 20 years to his fifth wife, former San Francisco socialite Kelley Phleger, 51; the couple has three children. They were married at the Pacific Heights mansion of Ann and Gordon Getty in 1999, with actor Robert Wagner as best man. His daughter, actress Dakota Johnson, is from actress Melanie Griffith, whom he married twice.

Johnson was co-owner of the Ghirardelli Square restaurant Ana Mandara with Cheech Marin for 12 years before it closed in 2012.

