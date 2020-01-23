Natasha Leggero explores marriage to hilarious ends

Natasha Leggero has a pretty simple pretext for being married to fellow comic (and Oakland native) Moshe Kasher.

“I don’t think I could be married to someone who isn’t funny—they would think I’m too mean,” says Leggero, appearing in the “Endless Honeymoon Podcast” with her husband on Saturday at the Marines’ Memorial Theater in the final weekend of SF Sketchfest.

Minutes after making that remark, she validates it, comparing her focused-parenting approach to her husband’s less-than-graceful methods: “We have this joke that the difference between male and female parenting is, as a woman, I would have to be five drinks deep and an amputee to be equal to that of a sober father,” says Leggero.

Ouch.

That banter likely will characterize “Endless Honeymoon Podcast,” also featuring another married comedy couple, Matt Walsh and Morgan Walsh. Along with discussing pitfalls and headaches of modern marriage, they’ll dispense “advice” to other lovelorn folks. (As part of the podcast, listeners are encouraged to submit their deepest and darkest love secrets and foibles via email at endlesshoneymoonpod@gmail.com or by calling 212-222-8608.)

“It’s pretty hilarious when people have this anonymous depository to just drop off all their hidden desires,” says Leggero. “We basically spend the whole show laughing at them, but it’s all in good fun.”

Leggero has spent nearly two decades laughing at and with people in a ubiquitous career that has included starring and supporting television roles, podcasts, roasts, voiceover work and a bevy of guest appearances. While that catalog represents a diverse range of projects, Leggero has nailed down one character archetype.

“I somehow managed to corner the market on the pantless prostitute,” says Leggero. “It’s not exactly what I envisioned when I started my career, but I really didn’t think I was going to be doing anything other than commercials at first.”

The “Endless Honeymoon Podcast” stems from Leggero’s 2017 Netflix special with Kasher, “The Honeymoon Stand Up Special.” The duo’s special comic chemistry is one that can only come about when two people agree on sweeping philosophies like which political candidate to support, but have vehement disconnects on the proper approach to changing diapers.

The next step in Leggero’s career is a starring role in the CBS sitcom “Broke,” set to air later this year. She’ll play a former debutante laid low by financial turmoil.

Planning more standup dates in 2020, it will be a typically busy year for the comedian, who shows no signs of slowing down, despite her current domestic situation.

In fact, that’s what propels her at this moment: “A lot of times when you do standup, you’re all alone in a city,” said Leggero. “Now that I have a baby, I just like to travel with my significant other. It makes things more fun for me.”

Audiences at the “Endless Honeymoon Podcast” will no doubt agree.

IF YOU GO

The Endless Honeymoon Podcast with Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher

Presented by SF Sketchfest

Where: Marines’ Memorial Theatre, 609 Sutter St., S.F.

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Ticket : $25 to $35

Contact: www.sfsketchfest.com

