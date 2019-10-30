Natasha Bedingfield back on radar with ‘Kick It’

Grammy-winning “Unwritten” singer Natasha Bedingfield appreciates the laughable irony of the old saying, “You can accomplish anything you want in life if you’re willing to let someone else take the credit.” It explains how she disappeared from the pop culture scene for nine years after 2010’s “Strip Me,” only recently resurfacing with its followup, “Roll With It” and the finger-popping flagship single “Kick It.” She says, “I work a lot on other people’s records and I do a lot of collaborations, so I’ve just been in the studio, writing nonstop — until now, when it just felt like I was in the right place, creatively, and had the right team together, to finally release my own new music.”

It’s hard to believe that nearly a decade has passed.

I know. But one of the big loves of my life is writing songs, and L.A. is such an amazing place to live, because it really is a mecca for songwriters. So they end up being my buddies, and we hang out and then end up writing a song. I have hundreds and hundreds of songs that I’ve written over the last nine years. Thousands.

What was the strangest collaboration?

Well, I was on Nicki Minaj’s first album. That was a cool thing. And then Big Sean had me on his album. But I think the most unusual collaboration was one I did with Rascal Flatts, which went to No. 2 on country radio.

When did you meet your generous benefactor, Linda Perry, who produced and released “Roll With It”?

I met Linda seven years ago through my publisher, and we started writing songs together. And both of us were like, “Wow! Those were some cool songs! We’ve got to write some more together.” Her company is called We Are Hear, and I’m the first artist on their label. What I like is that each person I write with brings out a different side of me, so I’m always looking for people who will bring out the absolute best.

And congrats — you’re a mom now, with a son who’s nearly 2.

I was just saying to someone today that after having a child, everything else is easy now. That is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. So when I’m onstage now, I just flow. I feel like I’m walking on the moon.

What have you learned in these nine years?

When I was 19, I thought I knew everything. But now that I’m 37, I feel like I know nothing, and that’s what makes me wise.

And every time I’m in Target, “Unwritten” will mysteriously start playing.

Yeah! I put all my wise words into one song!

IF YOU GO

Natasha Bedingfield

Where: Fillmore, 1805 Geary Blvd., S.F.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday , Nov. 3

Tickets: $35

Contact: (415) 346-6000, www.ticketmaster.com