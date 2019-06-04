Michael Tilson Thomas won’t be conducting this summer so he can undergo treatment for his heart. (Courtesy Spencer Lowell)

MTT cancels summer duties to undergo medical treatment

SF Sympony music director slated for cardiac procedure in Cleveland

San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas won’t be on the conductor’s podium this summer due to a heart condition.

The symphony announced today that MTT is withdrawing from previously planned engagements from June 17 until Sept. 3 in order to undergo a cardiac procedure. The operation is scheduled in Cleveland following his performances of Mahler’s Symphony No. 9 with the San Francisco Symphony on June 13-16 in Davies Symphony Hall.

“I deeply regret missing concerts and projects that I have been greatly anticipating,” said Tilson Thomas in a press announcement today. “On the advice of my doctors, I need to undergo this procedure at this time in continuation of treatment for a heart condition I have managed for many years. I expect to make a full recovery in time to return to the San Francisco Symphony for the opening of my 25th season as music director.”

Mark C. Hanson, CEO of the San Francisco Symphony, said, “The entire San Francisco Symphony family supports Michael and is sending positive thoughts to both him and his husband Joshua at this time. We look forward to seeing him on the podium for Mahler’s 9th next week, and then following his full recovery over the summer, for the opening weeks next September of his extraordinary final season.”

