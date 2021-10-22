Movie theaters and new releases are back

Our guide to what’s playing at San Francisco’s cinemas, large and small

The Alamo Drafthouse in the Mission is pictured in August 2019. The movie theater industry was decimated by the pandemic, but doors are back open for new releases. (Jason Henry/New York Times)

Are you jonesing to see a movie, a real one on a big screen, but don’t quite know how to get started? Here’s our list of what’s going on in the world of San Francisco cinemas, updated as of Oct. 22.

AMC Kabuki 8

Fine, beautiful eight-screener in Japantown, and usually the home of the San Francisco International Film Festival.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Wes Anderson’s candy-colored comedy “The French Dispatch,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” James Bond in “No Time to Die” and the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

1881 Post St., S.F.

Requires proof of vaccination. Masks to be worn at all times except eating and drinking.

Prices: $16.89 (adult), $15.39 (senior), $13.89 (child)

(415) 346-3243, amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/san-francisco/amc-kabuki-8

AMC Metreon 16

Top-of-the-line destination theater for all new releases, with a huge IMAX screen and a spectacular Dolby auditorium.

Currently showing: The documentary “Becoming Cousteau,” the Chinese-language rescue movie “Cloudy Mountain,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” the unsettling Icelandic film “Lamb,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” the documentary “The Rescue,” about the quest to save 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the San Francisco-shot Marvel superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the drama “Mass,” about four characters and their handling of grief.

135 Fourth St., Suite #3000, S.F.

Requires proof of vaccination. Masks to be worn at all times except eating and drinking.

Prices: $18.49 (adult), $16.99 (senior), $15.49 (child)

(415) 369-6207, amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/san-francisco/amc-metreon-16

Alamo Drafthouse New Mission Cinema

This place truly loves movies: five screens, new releases, movie parties, special nights, etc., with to-your-seat food and beverage delivery service. And, of course, beer!

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” Wes Anderson’s candy-colored comedy “The French Dispatch,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” and, on Monday 10/25, a restoration of Don Coscarelli’s 1979 “Phantasm.”

2550 Mission St., S.F.

Requires proof of vaccination. Masks to be worn at all times except eating and drinking.

Price: $16.75

(415) 549-5959, drafthouse.com/sf

Balboa Theatre

Great, funky old two-screener with amazing programming, new movies, classics and even VHS night!

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” and Todd Haynes’s documentary “The Velvet Underground,” about the seminal 1960s rock band, plus “The Omen” (10/26) and “The Craft,” on VHS (10/27).

3630 Balboa St., S.F.

Requires proof of vaccination. Masks must be worn at all times except eating and drinking.

Prices: $15 (adult), $12.50 (senior), $12.50 (child)

(415) 221-8184, balboa-theater.squarespace.com

CGV Cinemas San Francisco

The former AMC 1000 Van Ness freshly is renovated with new seats and 14 screens.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and the neo-Western “The Harder They Fall.”

1000 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

Requires proof of vaccination. Masks to be worn at all times except eating and drinking.

Prices: $15 (adult), $13 (child), $11 (senior)

(213) 388-9000, cgvcinemas.com/san-francisco/

Castro Theatre

San Francisco’s own legendary movie palace, a thing of beauty.

Open for special events

429 Castro St., S.F.

(415) 621-6120, castrotheatre.com

Century at Tanforan

Situated in a corner of the Shops at Tanforan shopping mall, this is a comfy place near a huge parking lot.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” the unsettling Icelandic film “Lamb,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” the documentary “The Rescue,” about the quest to save 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, the animated sequel “The Addams Family 2,” the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the San Francisco-shot Marvel superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and the neo-Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Masks required for non-vaccinated guests, strongly encouraged for other guests (depending on local mandates) , except when eating and drinking

Prices: $18.25 (adult), $14.50 (senior/child)

1188 El Camino Real, fourth floor, San Bruno

(650) 588-6052, cinemark.com/theatres/ca-san-bruno/century-at-tanforan-and-xd

The new science-fiction epic “Dune,” showing all over town, is best seen on the big screen. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

Century San Francisco Centre 9

Located in downtown San Francisco, this is one of The City’s premiere movie houses.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and the San Francisco-shot Marvel superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Proof of vaccination required for purchasing snacks and drinks. Masks required at all times except eating and drinking.

Prices: $16.50 (adult), $14.75 (military), $13.25 (student), $13.00 (child/senior)

845 Market St., S.F.

(415) 538-8422,cinemark.com/theatres/ca-san-francisco/century-san-francisco-centre-9-and-xd

Century 20 Daly City

Huge, 20-screen theater with nearby free parking.

Currently showing: The documentary “Becoming Cousteau,” Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” the unsettling Icelandic film “Lamb,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” the documentary “The Rescue,” about the quest to save 12 boys and their coach from a flooded cave in Thailand, the animated sequel “The Addams Family 2,” the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the San Francisco-shot Marvel superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and the neo-Western “The Harder They Fall.”

Masks required for non-vaccinated guests, strongly encouraged for vaccinated guests. Masks may be removed for eating and drinking inside auditoriums.

Prices: $14.75 (adult), $11.00 (child/senior)

1901 Junipero Serra Blvd., Daly City

(650) 994-2488, cinemark.com/theatres/ca-daly-city/century-20-daly-city-and-xd-and-imax

Embarcadero Center Cinema

State-of-the-art arthouse theater with four screens.

Currently showing: Wes Anderson’s candy-colored comedy “The French Dispatch,” Mia Hansen-Løve’s tribute to the great Swedish filmmaker “Bergman Island,” Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” about the seminal 1960s rock band, the romantic comedy “I’m Your Man” and “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” a biopic of the artist.

Proof of vaccination and photo ID required to purchase snacks and drinks.

Prices: Starting from $14 (general), $12 (child/senior)

One Embarcadero Center, Promenade Level, S.F.

(415) 352-0835, landmarktheatres.com/san-francisco/embarcadero-center-cinema

Foreign Cinema

Legendary restaurant offers fine dining accompanied by classic movies!

Currently showing: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)

Proof of vaccination required for indoor dining. Masks required except for when eating and drinking.

2534 Mission St., S.F.

(415) 648-7600, foreigncinema.com

Marina Theatre

Sweet neighborhood theater with two screens across the street from the Presidio theatre.

Currently showing: Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” and James Bond in “No Time to Die.”

Masks and social distancing required.

Prices: $15.00 (general), $12.00 (senior/child)

2149 Chestnut St., S.F.

(415) 345-1323, www.lntsf.com/marina-theatre

Opera Plaza Cinema

Tiny, but cozy art house theater near Civic Center.

Temporarily closed

601 Van Ness Ave., S.F.

(415) 771-0183, landmarktheatres.com/san-francisco/opera-plaza-cinema

Presidio Theatre

Small neighborhood four-screener, across the street from the Marina Theatre.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated feature “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” and James Bond in “No Time to Die.”

Masks and social distancing required.

Prices: $15 (adult), $12 (senior/child)

2340 Chestnut St., S.F.

(415) 776-2988, lntsf.com/presidio

Regal Stonestown Galleria 12 Theatre

Gorgeous, brand-new 12-screen theater with all kinds of bells and whistles, like ScreenX, 4DX and RPX.

Currently showing: Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Disney’s animated “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” the slasher “Halloween Kills,” Ridley Scott’s feminist knight story “The Last Duel,” James Bond in “No Time to Die,” the superhero sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and the San Francisco-shot Marvel superhero movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Regal’s CinemaSafe program adheres to local mandates. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Prices: $14 (adult), $10 (senior/child)

3251 20th St., S.F.

(844) 462-7342, regmovies.com/theatres/regal-stonestown-galleria-screenx-4dx-rpx/

Roxie Cinema

Seminal San Francisco art house and repertory theater, playing just about everything under the sun, from new releases to cult classics; it has one big screen and one little screen.

Currently showing through Oct. 29: The Icelandic drama “Lamb,” Todd Haynes’s documentary “The Velvet Underground,” about the seminal 1960s rock band and a restoration of Andrzej Zulawski’s strange, amazing 1981 horror film “Possession.”

Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Prices: $13 (adult), $9 (senior/child)

3117 16th St., S.F.

(415) 863-1087, roxie.com

Vogue Theatre

Over-a-century-old single-screen theater and the second oldest theater in San Francisco.

Currently showing: James Bond in “No Time to Die.”

Masks and proof of vaccination required for entry.

Prices: $15 (general), $12.50 (senior/child)

3290 Sacramento St., S.F.

(415) 346-2228, cinemasf.com/vogue

