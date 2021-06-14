Mountain Winery announces 2021 season

The Mountain Winery, the beautiful state historic site Saratoga, has announced its 62nd concert season, running July through October.
Here’s the full 2021 lineup, offered by promoters AEG Presents. Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18, range from about $50 on the low end to over $200 on the high end. Most shows start at 7:30 p.m.; doors at the intimate outdoor venue open two hours before. For tickets and more information, go to mountainwinery.com.
July 31: Little Big Town
Aug. 12: Indigo Girls
Aug. 13: Los Lobos & The Mavericks
Aug. 18: Josh Groban
Aug. 19: Billy Idol
Aug. 20: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute
Aug. 22: Sebastian Maniscalco
Aug. 23: Steve Martin & Martin Short
Aug. 24: Roger Daltrey
Aug. 28: Party Mix Tour: Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Rob Base, Color Me Badd
Aug. 29: Stylistics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, William Hart’s Delfonics and Heatwave
Aug. 31: Gogol Bordello
Sept. 2: Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns
Sept. 3: Tower of Power, Con Brio
Sept. 4: Lost 80’s Live: Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics, Animotion, Josie Cotton, Glass Tiger, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Burning Sensations, Stacy Q, TransX, The Flirts
Sept. 5: Chicago
Sept. 7-8: Train
Sept. 10: Ziggy Marley
Sept. 12: Rufus Wainwright, Aimee Mann
Sept. 14: Gary Clark Jr.
Sept. 15: Beach Boys
Sept. 17: NEEDTOBREATHE
Sept: 19: Rodrigo y Gabriela
Sept. 24: The Temptations & The Four Tops
Sept: 25: John Fogerty
Sept: 26: Boyz II Men
Sept. 28: Chris Isaak
Sept. 29: Foreigner Orchestral
Oct. 1: Brett Young
Oct. 2: Colbie Caillat
Oct. 16: Oingo Boingo Former Members, Missing Persons, Dramarama
Oct. 28: Lord Huron
Oct. 30: Gipsy Kings
