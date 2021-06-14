Mountain Winery announces 2021 season

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short bring their musical comedy show to the Mountain Winery on Aug. 23. (Courtesy photo)

The Mountain Winery, the beautiful state historic site Saratoga, has announced its 62nd concert season, running July through October.

Here’s the full 2021 lineup, offered by promoters AEG Presents. Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18, range from about $50 on the low end to over $200 on the high end. Most shows start at 7:30 p.m.; doors at the intimate outdoor venue open two hours before. For tickets and more information, go to mountainwinery.com.

July 31: Little Big Town

Aug. 12: Indigo Girls

Aug. 13: Los Lobos & The Mavericks

Aug. 18: Josh Groban

Aug. 19: Billy Idol

Aug. 20: The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute

Aug. 22: Sebastian Maniscalco

Aug. 23: Steve Martin & Martin Short

Aug. 24: Roger Daltrey

Aug. 28: Party Mix Tour: Vanilla Ice, All 4 One, Rob Base, Color Me Badd

Aug. 29: Stylistics, Sonny Bivins Manhattans, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, William Hart’s Delfonics and Heatwave

Aug. 31: Gogol Bordello

Sept. 2: Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns

Sept. 3: Tower of Power, Con Brio

Sept. 4: Lost 80’s Live: Thomas Dolby, A Flock of Seagulls, The Romantics, Animotion, Josie Cotton, Glass Tiger, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Burning Sensations, Stacy Q, TransX, The Flirts

Sept. 5: Chicago

Sept. 7-8: Train

Sept. 10: Ziggy Marley

Sept. 12: Rufus Wainwright, Aimee Mann

Sept. 14: Gary Clark Jr.

Sept. 15: Beach Boys

Sept. 17: NEEDTOBREATHE

Sept: 19: Rodrigo y Gabriela

Sept. 24: The Temptations & The Four Tops

Sept: 25: John Fogerty

Sept: 26: Boyz II Men

Sept. 28: Chris Isaak

Sept. 29: Foreigner Orchestral

Oct. 1: Brett Young

Oct. 2: Colbie Caillat

Oct. 16: Oingo Boingo Former Members, Missing Persons, Dramarama

Oct. 28: Lord Huron

Oct. 30: Gipsy Kings

