MoAD celebrates, and explains, Juneteenth

Gabriella “Guitar Gabby” Logan is featured in the Museum of the African Diaspora’s Juneteenth discussion “Rock ‘n’ Roll Heretics: Shredding While Black and Female.” (Courtesy Jawan Scott)

On Saturday, the Museum of the African Diaspora in The City is observing Juneteenth with a day of virtual programming including a tribute to Black women in rock ‘n’ roll; an interactive social African dance event; and a panel discussion with Smithsonian Institution scholars on the significance of the holiday.

But what exactly is Juneteenth?

We asked Elizabeth Gessel, director of public programs at MoAD, to explain.

“The Emancipation Proclamation issued on Jan. 1, 1863 didn’t really have teeth,” she said. But on June 19, 1865, “there’s this moment when the Union army enters Galveston, Texas, and proclaims the enslaved people there free.”

Gessel says, “The story is that people didn’t know up to that point.”

It became known as the annual day of freedom, celebrated mostly in Texas and Louisiana. It later gained importance on the West Coast because of the Great Migration. People from the region brought the holiday with them when they came to California around World War II and beyond, Gessel says.

More contemporarily, the date marks a rallying point to acknowledge devastating effects of white supremacy and racial oppression, and with increased attention following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

While MoAD and The City have held Juneteenth celebrations for years, Gessel, who has been on the museum’s staff since 2010, adds, “It became a national focal point last year in a way I hadn’t seen it before.”

The day marked a high point for MoAD as well, with significant donations and tripled website views.

Although Juneteenth continues to be celebrated mostly in Black communities, in a similar way as white Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with parades, barbecues and family gatherings, Gessel did notice a shift of sentiment in 2020. She says, “People were looking for a way to connect with Black people and Black culture, and it’s continued. Up until last year, it was a day of celebration for Black people; now there is this larger acknowledgement that the fate of Black people and of white people is inextricably tied in this country, and more white people see it as an important day to celebrate.”

She adds, “There is a movement to make it national holiday, and that would be all-encompassing,” noting that July 4 doesn’t, in fact, celebrate the independence of enslaved people.

For MoAD, the holiday marks an occasion to celebrate freedom of expression.

The online, intern-generational program Saturday begins at 11 a.m. with “Rock ‘n’ Roll Heretics: Shredding While Black and Female,” featuring Sikivu Hutchinson, whose feminist road novel “Rock ‘n’ Roll Heretic: The Life and Times of Rory Tharpe” is modeled on Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a pioneering guitarist and songwriter in the 1930s-40s. Other panelists include Samantha “GhettoSongBird” Hollins, a rock singer-songwriter-guitarist from North Philadelphia; Atlanta native Gabriella “Guitar Gabby” Logan; and 19-year-old musician Zorrie Petrus.

At 2 p.m., Oakland dance instructor Traci Bartlow hosts a presentation described as “part lecture, part dance party” and “moving through different eras of the Black experience to honor the aesthetic, culture and liberation felt in African American social dances.”

The program closes at 4 p.m. with a discussion “Juneteenth: Connecting the Historic to the Now” that explores the origins of Juneteenth and its current political significance presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American History and Culture at the Smithsonian Institution.

MoAD also is among the sponsors of “Monumental Reckoning,” an installation by Oakland artist Dana King in Golden Gate Park on the site of the toppled statue of slaveholder Francis Scott Key. King’s piece, which is being unveiled with a public ceremony at 5:30 p.m. June 18, on the Music Concourse, features 350 statues representing the African ancestors who became the country’s first enslaved people and, its sponsors say, creates a through-line from “the sin of 250 years of slavery” to “this moment of racial reckoning across America.”

For details, go to monumentalreckoning.org and https://www.moadsf.org/.

