Meg and Dia take second chances

Meg, left, and Dia Frampton are performing together again. (Courtesy photo)

Following an extended estrangement, and what seemed like a Faustian bargain, sibling duo Meg and Dia are on their comeback tour, promoting their 2018 album “Happysad.”

Years ago, after they issued their fourth album “Cocoon,” Dia Frampton, 32, won a slot on TV’s “The Voice,” thinking it would be a promotional opportunity for the group.

Finishing second to Javier Colon, she earned a recording contract with Universal, which rush-released her debut disc “Red” in December 2011.

There was just one little problem, says older sis Meg, 34: “At the time, I don’t think Universal even knew who I was.”

As Dia continued soaring solo, the band splintered, along with the Framptons’ warm familial closeness.

The devilish deal was done. Or so it seemed.

In reality, the team was already heading for a breakup, according to Meg. “The Voice” just hit the accelerator.

After six years of nonstop touring, and getting the heave-ho at Warners, she says, “The band was fizzling out, and I was already looking to do other things, like going back to school for architecture. When Dia got that show, I definitely felt a sense of being left behind, like, ‘I can’t do music anymore without her, and it’s really sad.’”

Dia moved to Los Angeles, while Meg remained in their native Salt Lake City and played backing guitar for pop artists like Hilary Duff and Kate Nash before launching her own short-lived project.

Eventually, she gave up music and opened an online jewelry shop and a popular local coffeehouse.

Their parents couldn’t detect it, but an icy distance separated the sisters whenever the family (which also includes former tennis prodigy Jade) convened for the holidays.

“It was so awkward — this person I grew up with had become a stranger,” Meg says.

The relationship gradually thawed, starting with casual phone calls.

“Then one day last year, Dia answered the phone a bit differently,” she says. “She was nervous, and she said, ‘Hey, Meg, can I ask you something? Do you want to be in a band together again?’ And my immediate response was ‘Yes! Definitely!’”

The Framptons immediately tested their songwriting chops, and jangly new tracks like “Teenagers” and “Better at Being Young” prove they have still got it.

While Jade eventually gave up her sports career for a cushy marketing job, there was never a built-in expiration date for Meg and Dia.

“Sometimes I think, ‘Am I too old to be in a band?’” says Meg. “But the energy is still here, and we still have the physical capability to perform. So this record and tour are all about second chances.”

IF YOU GO

Meg and Dia

Where: Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St., S.F.

When: 9 p.m. Friday , Sept. 20

Tickets: $20 to $22 (sold out)

Contact: www.rickshawstop.com