May Day for the Arts promotes South Bay pavilion project

Children’s Musical Theater San Jose kicks off today’s virtual concert and fundraiser for a pavilion in San Jose’s St. James Park. (Courtesy photo)

South Bay art and culture lovers are hosting May Day for the Arts today, a virtual concert supporting community efforts to build a pavilion in St. James Park in San Jose.

The May 28 free, four-hour show – donations are encouraged — starts at 6 p.m. – at http://levittsanjose.org/mayday-for-the-arts/ and features performances, video and commentary from Silicon Valley Shakespeare, New Ballet San Jose, Los Lupeños, San Jose Opera, San Jose Taiko, San Jose Jazz, Teatro Vision and Children’s Musical Theater San Jose.

The event is sponsored by The Friends of Levitt Pavilion San Jose, a nonprofit with a mission to construct an outdoor space that would annually present dozens of free, family-friendly concerts.

While some of the group’s efforts have been slowed due to the pandemic, FLPSJ President Rick Holden said. “This virtual concert is just one example of how Levitt Pavilion San Jose will serve as a platform for arts groups ranging from local emerging talent to acclaimed performers to share their music with the local Bay Area community.”

Local restaurants are offering takeout picnic fare to complement tonight’s show. Visit https://www.virtuallevittsj.org/picnic to see the menu.

Classical MusicDancePop Music

