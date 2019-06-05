Matthew Koma makes own music in Winnetka Bowling League

Matthew Koma, third from left, has a different sound in Winnetka Bowling League. (Courtesy Ebru Yildiz)

In just under a decade, Matthew Koma’s music career has leapfrogged from punk rocker to DJ, EDM/hip-hop artist, top-flight producer, and in-demand collaborator with electronica stars including Zedd, with whom he won a Grammy for the hit single “Clarity.”

Pursuing a song, whatever the genre, down its particular path is what consistently makes him happy in life, says the singer, 32.

His latest sonic U-turn is the Los Angeles-based quartet Winnetka Bowling League, which hits town this week promoting its sophomore EP “Cloudy With a Chance of Sun.” The music traffics in a school of dreamy quirk-rock he’s never attempted before.

And he’s just as proficient in this endeavor as well.

“Working with other artists, you’re helping to execute someone else’s vision. So it’s been nice to write songs that just feel really true for me — selfishly, this is the first time I’ve been able to say what I want to say, and say it the way I want to say it,” he says.

The sounds vary from chiming reflection (last year’s introductory Winnetka single “On the 5” maps his cross-country move from his native New York to Los Angeles, where he resides with his fiance Hilary Duff and their year-old daughter) to snarky Bohemian cynicism, in the sneering current release “Kombucha.”

The intricate, left-field oblique tracks reveal a composer truly in love with the possibilities of his craft.

Label executive Jimmy Iovine spotted his talent, signing him to Interscope and issuing his debut album “Parachute” in 2012.

Koma was off and running, crooning and co-writing with Zedd one week on “Spectrum,” then following his production mentor Ron Aniello into various studios for unbelievable sessions, such as his commission to remix Bruce Springsteen’s hip-hop-ish “Wrecking Ball” experiment “Rocky Ground” into a streamlined radio single. The Boss loved his mix and promptly released it.

“And then getting to hang with him after that? I was a massive fan, but I met him as a guy who’d worked on some of his music,” says Koma.

Shania Twain loved Koma’s sound so much, she flew him to her home in the Bahamas to co-write and produce her 2017 album “Now” there.

Coincidentally, around the same time, his best bud, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, invited him to join his real-life family bowling league from Winnetka, Calif., just for fun. “I didn’t really know how to bowl, but I joined anyway, and then I became obsessed with it,” he says. “And then I thought, ‘This name kind of marks the new direction I’m going in.’’

IF YOU GO

Winnetka Bowling League

Where: Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley

When: 8:30 p.m. June 7

Tickets: $11 to $14

Contact: (510) 214-8600, www.ticketfly.com