‘Marriage Story,’ ‘The Crown’ top Golden Globe nominees

It’s awards season time! This week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing on NBC on Jan. 5, with host Ricky Gervais.
The following are nominees in the major categories; there are 25 total. The 2020 Golden Globes also will honor Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. deMille Award, and Ellen DeGeneres with the newly created Carol Burnett Award.
Best Motion Picture-Drama
• 1917
• The Irishman
• Joker
• Marriage Story
• The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture Actress-Drama
• Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
• Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
• Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
• Charlize Theron, Bombshell
• Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Motion Picture Actor-Drama
• Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari
• Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
• Adam Driver, Marriage Story
• Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
• Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy
• Dolemite Is My Name
• Jojo Rabbit
• Knives Out
• Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
• Rocketman
Best Motion Picture Actress-Musical or Comedy
• Ana De Armas, Knives Out
• Awkwafina, The Farewell
• Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
• Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
• Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Motion Picture Actor–Musical or Comedy
• Daniel Craig, Knives Out
• Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
• Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
• Taron Egerton, Rocketman
• Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture–Animated
• Frozen 2
• How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
• The Lion King
• Missing Link
• Toy Story 4
Best Motion Picture-Foreign Language
• The Farewell (USA)
• Les Misérables (France)
• Pain and Glory (Spain)
• Parasite (South Korea)
• Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Director-Motion Picture
• Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
• Sam Mendes, 1917
• Todd Phillips, Joker
• Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
• Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best Screenplay-Motion Picture
• Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
• Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, Parasite
• Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
• Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
• Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Television Series–Drama
• Big Little Lies
• The Crown
• Killing Eve
• The Morning Show
• Succession
Best Actress, Television Series–Drama
• Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
• Olivia Colman, The Crown
• Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
• Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
• Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor, Television Series-Drama
• Brian Cox, Succession
• Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
• Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
• Tobias Menzies, The Crown
• Billy Porter, Pose
Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy
• Barry
• Fleabag
• The Kominsky Method
• The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• The Politician
Best Television Series Actress-Musical or Comedy
• Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
• Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
• Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God In Central Florida
• Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
• Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Television Series Actor-Musical or Comedy
• Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
• Bill Hader, Barry
• Ben Platt, The Politician
• Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
• Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Made for TV Movie
• Catch-22
• Chernobyl
• Fosse/Verdon
• The Loudest Voice
• Unbelievable
Best Actress, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie
• Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
• Joey King, The Act
• Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great
• Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
• Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actor, Limited Series or Made for TV Movie
• Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
• Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
• Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
• Jared Harris, Chernobyl
• Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
