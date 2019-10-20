Maisie Peters takes her tunes from pubs to clubs

English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, 19, didn’t sit around her hometown of Brighton hoping to get discovered. At 15, she started her own YouTube channel, where she posted her conversational, Mike-Leigh-quirky originals like “Stay Young.” By 18, when her classmates were graduating from high school, she was signing a recording contract with Atlantic and issuing her first EP, “Dressed Too Nice For a Jacket.” “Now things are happening so fast; I just did a French TV show with James Blunt, singing The Weeknd’s ‘Can’t Feel My Face,’ but all in French — it was the funniest thing I’ve done in ages,” she says, as her American tour backing a new EP, “It’s Your Bed Babe, It’s Your Funeral,” revs up.

You’ve said you would jump onstage at the slightest provocation. What weird situations did you stumble into?

I’ve done some strange things, like loads of ale festivals back in the day, when I was 14. Things I probably wasn’t old enough to be in, singing songs about having 14-year-old crushes to older men, drinking their ale. And workingmen’s clubs — I used to do a ton of them, as well. I used to get called an angel by drunk men all the time, and they really seemed to like me. I just think they were confused about why I was there.

And the scariest gig?

The most scary gig was, I did a Christmas show last year for another U.K. artist, a big splashy seasonal thing in this chapel in England. And do you know who Paul Weller is? He’s a legend, obviously. But he was doing a tune, too. So the scariest thing was having to do my song right in front of Paul Weller, who was seated right in front. But afterwards, he came up and said that I had some nice tunes and it was the best moment of my life. The Modfather likes me!

How did you travel from gig to gig?

Well, right now I’m traveling around America and there’s five of us, in a van. So it’s very school trippy. But my mum used to drive me loads of places back in England. We lived in the countryside, so she’d take me to all the remote country pubs. But I also took trains, tubes, buses, with my massive guitar. The guitar was way bigger than I am, and I’m not a very fit person. But people on the London tubes? They are not up for a girl with a guitar. They’re like, “Could you just go away?” And obviously, if I could go away, I would. But I had concerts to play!

