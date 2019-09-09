Madonna to play S.F.’s Golden Gate Theatre

Madonna has added San Francisco stops to her Madame X tour. (Courtesy photo)

Madonna’s coming to San Francisco next month.

Promoting her 14th studio album, the pop star brings her intimate Madame X tour to the Golden Gate Theatre on Oct. 31, Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at https://madamex.shnsf.com; for fan club members, at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 at https://www.madonna.com/tour and for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at www.citientertainment.com.

Prices haven’t been announced, but tickets at other venues appear to start around $250.

The tour, which was slated open Sept. 12 in Brooklyn, has been delayed a few days to accommodate improving “highly specialized production elements,” Variety reported.

Other stops include Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphis, Miami Beach, London and Paris.