‘Lynching Postcards,’ by S.F. native Christine Turner, explores souvenirs of white terror

Christine Turner’s short documentary “Lynching Postcards” — which is shortlisted for an Academy Award and is currently streaming on Paramount+ — comes with an ironic subtitle, “Token of a Great Day.”

That phrase is lifted directly off the back of one of the postcards featured, and it’s the first shocker of this powerful 15-minute film.

That some 4,000 lynchings of Black Americans occurred in this country between 1880 and 1968 is well known, but the fact that they were turned into postcards for enjoyment is, in some ways, even more disturbing.

The film offers quite a few examples of these postcards, showing Black bodies, sometimes charred, with smiling white people posing nearby, as if standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. These were the equivalent of bragging rights, with no sense of remorse or shame.

In the film, the San Francisco-born director Turner chose to show the postcards head-on, rather than the sliding, Ken Burns-style shots that are usually employed to depict archival material.

“I wanted to make the point that these are physical objects, and that people sent them through the mail to their friends and family,” says Turner in a recent phone conversation. “Oftentimes filmmakers work really hard to clean those images up and make them look pristine, but in this case I wanted to show the wear and tear.”

Working on a film and watching it hundreds of times, Turner says her exposure to the horrific images changed. “When I first started the research, they affected me one way. But when I started to work with them, that power wasn’t quite as strong,” she explains. “You’re working through the challenges of just making the film.”

One of her most inspired touches, helping to take back the power of the cards, is the idea of having Black voiceover actors reading the handwritten text on the backs. “Hearing these handwritten messages out loud is very powerful and I thought it would be a good way to end the film,” she says.

But, stuck at home during COVID, she recruited her husband to read the text for a temp track. She then realized how powerful the effect was. “It was comment on the postcard, rather than just reading,” she says.

Since production occurred during the pandemic, the eventual actors — including Darian Dauchan, Kara Young and Jimmie Jeter — recorded their dialogue remotely. They are all people from Turner’s personal life, most of them either from, or still based in, San Francisco. One, Biko Eisen-Martin, is the brother of San Francisco Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin. “It was a great group of people, like a big family,” she says.

Likewise, due to the pandemic, Turner wasn’t able to film her onscreen experts — including Leigh Raiford, associate professor of African American Studies at UC Berkeley — in person.

Instead, local cinematographers based in Maryland and Minnesota, as well as in Berkeley, would set up and light the shots, and then Turner interviewed the subjects via Zoom on a laptop placed next to the camera.

“That was a first for me,” she says. “You think that you can only do these things in person, but then you figure out ways to make the film. I had pre-interviewed the scholars and historians, but I have not met any of them in person, to date. I hope that will change.”

Similarly, due to the pandemic, she was never able to physically handle any of the postcards, or travel to the places in which they’re archived. She received all of them in digital format.

“They’re really spread out across the country,” she says. “I’m sure there are more to be found in private collections. There was an antiques collector named James Allen that, through his collecting, was able to accumulate a number of postcards that were put in a book.”

The originals that make up that book now reside at the Allen-Littlefield collection in Atlanta’s Center for Civil and Human Rights. “That’s the biggest collection, as far as I know,” says Turner.

Turner first encountered postcards like these when she worked as an archivist, doing research for documentary filmmakers, and working with directors like Stanley Nelson (“Jonestown: The Life and Death of Peoples Temple,” “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution”), who co-produced Turner’s new film.

“These postcards stuck with me,” she says. “The words on the back — ‘This is the barbecue we had last night’ — that’s something that you don’t forget. It’s almost just as chilling as the imagery itself.”

So when she was approached by Firelight Films and MTV Documentaries to make the film, she knew how to tell the story. “For me it was really important that it wouldn’t just be a film about Black victimization. What was important to me was to really highlight Black resistance, and tell the story of the NAACP and other lynching activists.”

As the film explains, activists began using the photographs for their opposite intent. Rather than showing a celebratory occasion, they began using the same photos, and re-appropriating them to show their evil and horror.

“That is what excited me about this film, and that that narrative could also serve as an inspiration and remain timely,” Turner says.

Turner was born in Bernal Heights to an African-American father and a Chinese-American mother, both of whom worked in the nonprofit sector.

She credits her parents as an inspiration, and one of the reasons she veered toward documentary. “Documentary just felt very natural to me, as a way of addressing social issues and our history,” she says.

In middle school, Turner was lucky enough to find herself in a video class, taught by a San Francisco State film student learning about filmmaking and media literacy.

After graduating from Lowell High School in 2000, she attended NYU film school and wound up staying on the East Coast, eventually settling in Brooklyn, where she currently lives with her husband and 2-year-old. Yet she still has roots in San Francisco, and is considering a possible move back.

One of her biggest inspirations was the Berkeley filmmaker Les Blank, who passed away in 2013. In film school, his 1987 documentary short “Gap-Toothed Women” was a revelation to Turner. “It opened up the possibilities of what a documentary could be, that there were all kinds of approaches to telling a story.”

She even has a treasured souvenir from Blank. “I wrote him a couple of years before he passed away, and he very kindly autographed a ‘Gap-Toothed Women’ poster, which hangs in my apartment in Brooklyn.”

Her first documentary, “Homegoings,” about a Black funeral director in Harlem, was released in 2013, and is currently streaming on the Criterion Channel. But “Lynching Postcards” is the first of her films to land on the 15-film shortlist for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject. Only five will make the cut when the nominations are announced Feb. 8, but Turner is honored just to be considered.

“It’s so wild because it’s not something that ever crossed my mind in the course of making the film,” she says. “I’m so happy that people are responding to it.”