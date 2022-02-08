Love in the time of COVID: True stories from the frontlines of S.F.’s sex scene

Ben Visini (left)stands ready as James Mwaura (right) tells his one-night stand story at “About Last Night” on Friday. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

I don’t go out much these days, being of a certain vintage and generally pandemic paranoid. But when I heard folks were gathering at a Mission bar to tell stories about their most disastrous dates, I was in.

A spicy night out for me usually involves Szechuan chicken and a handful of Tums. This was going to be a treat.

So, off we went to the Make Out Room, an alt-culture mainstay and home to a monthly gathering of extroverts and voyeurs called “About Last Night.” It’s part of The City’s storytelling scene, where a mixed bag of stand-up comics, actors and off-the-street rookies take to the stage and pull down their literary pants.

You ever hear the one about the guy who walked away from an intimate encounter to get a Klondike bar? I did. How ‘bout the fella who thought he was getting lucky, until he realized his date was actually roping him into a pyramid scam? Then there was the story of a Halloween hookup gone horribly wrong involving an eye patch, a roommate’s mother and the police busting down the door.

Here I was thinking the pandemic had quashed bedroom hijinks. Apparently, things ramped up while I was hiding in my basement.

One woman shared the story of a successful threesome she enjoyed with a married couple. How did she end up ruining it? Telling her dad. Apparently, that’s not a great idea. Pops was thrilled to hear his daughter was out and about and shared a detailed story about her parents’ own trifecta, conducted back in the day… with a family friend… who she knew. Ewww…

Another guy talked about a deal he had with his girlfriend. Whoever instigated a breakup would have to pony up $1,500 on Venmo and then get prepared for one last rodeo. He broke up with her. She grabbed his phone and sent herself the money. Then said, “Let’s do this.”

Love in the time of COVID.

Kidding aside, this gathering of San Francisco whackos and weirdos was the perfect antidote to my pandemic cultural malaise. It was heartening to see our frailty on full display, emotional scars and all.

San Francisco has long bemoaned the loss of artistic edge, its knife dulled by tech homogeny. I’m happy to report The City remains home to a fantastic array of bohemians, ready to carry on the alternative mantle. Perhaps the boring folks all moved to Austin? We can only hope.

Chase Kiefiuk, 29, started “About Last Night” in 2016, realizing he and his friends would go out on weekends, drink too much and make some horrible decisions. They often gathered on Sundays to discuss the carnage, and realized that one man’s folly can be a roomful of funny.

He sees it as “an opportunity to reclaim the narrative of these stories, of things that were very regrettable. It may be self deprecation, but as time passes, these are really funny examples of being a human being.”

As for the audience it attracts? “The funny thing is our following is a really diverse group. It’s true San Francisco. We take care to make sure it’s diverse, in age and race and such.”

Diversity, of course, lies in the eyes of the beholder. My wife wryly noted that our table of six were the only people wearing glasses in the whole room. But that’s OK. It may have been the first time in my life that I provided the diversity.

Kiefiuk’s production troupe, The Crude Mechanicals, puts on “About Last Night” the first Friday of every month. Fellow producers Alex Coffin, Luisa Isbell and Aletheia Higgins are all veterans of the San Francisco stand-up scene. But, for them, storytelling is a different animal.

“It’s just a different energy,” said Isbell. “I love that not every story is funny. Sometimes my favorites are the ones that are a little more tragic. It can definitely bring the energy down a little bit, but I think the crowd appreciates the balance and honesty.”

Ben Visini improvises a song based on each person’s story at the Make Out Room in the Mission District. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

And just in case the humor quotient needs a punch-up, musician Ben Visini is on stage, writing up a quick ditty about the story immediately after the speaker wraps up. The 25-year-old musical comic from San Mateo is clearly the star of the show, cracking everyone up with ridiculous puns and rhymes while banging away at a portable keyboard. He got the biggest laughs of the night, and deservedly so.

“This crowd is incredibly welcoming,” said Visini. “And idiotically inappropriate.”

Amen to that.

As the evening rolled along, I found myself thinking deep thoughts. What is it about the human condition that compels us to share our most intimate secrets? Our darkest and brightest moments? I suppose it’s part of our storytelling DNA, an instinctive strand of our makeup dating from scribblings on cave walls to modern TikToks.

Telling tales strengthens the tribe. It allows us to bond and commiserate. Empathize and laugh.

Visini snapped me out of my reverie with the line of the night.

Singing to the poor woman who was jilted for ice cream, he crooned… “What would he do for a Klondike Bar? Apparently not you.”

The Crude Mechanicals host “About Last Night” on the first Friday night of every month at the Make Out Room, 3225 22nd St. (at Mission). The group hosts a special Valentine’s Day event, “SO THIS SUCKS: A Night of Heartbreak & Disappointment,” at the Gateway Theater, 215 Jackson St., 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets for both events can be found at Eventbrite.com.

Editor’s note: Welcome to The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic in which he explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com