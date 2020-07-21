Los Lobos to play live at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass stream

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, San Francisco’s beloved huge free roots music festival in fall in Golden Gate Park, kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration this year virtually, with a stream at 4 p.m. July 25 of a live performance featuring festival veterans Los Lobos.

Organizers have not commented about whether the extraordinary festival, typically the first weekend of October featuring some 80 groups on six stages, will happen this year, but the band is ready to play.

“After months of lockdown, Los Lobos is honored and happy to report we will be doing our first show all together again for our friends at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass,” said Los Lobos saxophonist Steve Berlin in an announcement on Tuesday. “We have a special relationship with HSB going back decades and many epic shows, so we are really looking forward to getting back onstage together and ushering in the festival’s 20th anniversary.”

Bay Area radio personality Bonnie Simmons will host Saturday’s show, which will include a concert and audience Q&A with comments from the band and information about upcoming HSB offerings in October.

The stream will be broadcast through the HSB Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Nugs.tv pages and at www.HardlyStrictlyBluegrass.com. Additionally, fans can sign up to be a part of the interactive portion of the stream.

“Los Lobos is the consummate live experience, delivering great energy and musicianship,” said HSB executive producer Sheri Sternberg. “They really define all the elements that are important to the HSB community, fostering roots music, and the joy it brings to others. Their epic HSB live sets have yielded incredible contributions to our archives, including covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Merle Haggard’s ‘Silver Wings.’ We are really excited they agreed to partner with us for this live stream.”

Pop Music

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/