Long-term installation sounds out about Millennium Tower

By Hannah Bennett

Artists Cristóbal Martínez and Kade L. Twist have their sights set on San Francisco’s Millennium Tower – literally.

Their collective Postcommodity’s sound installation “The Point of Final Collapse” focuses on the notoriously sinking downtown skyscraper, and calls for change.

The project, the culmination of Postcommodity’s residency at the San Francisco Art Institute, uses algorithms to map the movement of the sinking tower onto autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) audio.

Calling it a way they “put headphones on The City,” the result is a series of relaxing sounds broadcast in the direction of downtown San Francisco.

Launched on Nov. 15, 2019, “The Point of Final Collapse” plays every day at 5:01 p.m. for four minutes from the tower of San Francisco Art Institute’s Chestnut Street campus. While some have said it’s not loud enough to bother residential neighbors, and other passersby apparently have called it “terrifying,” the installation will continue until the Millennium Tower is “fixed or torn down.”

Since the coronavirus public health crisis hit, the artists say, “The lockdown has reduced foot traffic and audience engagement, [but] the piece will continue as normal throughout the pandemic, and long after.”

Cristóbal Martínez, left, and Kade L. Twist are the art collective Postcommodity. (Courtesy photo)

Martínez, chair of Art and Technology at SFAI, and Twist, an associate professor at Otis College in Los Angeles, met while studying at the University of Arizona in the early 2000s.

The artists have a history of working with topics of social and cultural import. Martínez, Mestizo, and Twist is a citizen of the Cherokee nation. Much of their art revolves around ideas about what it means to be an indigenous person in the twenty-first century.

So the two were well-prepared when they happened across stories about what was happening with the Millennium Tower. “At the time that we had accepted the project, neither of us were living in California,” they said. “The Millenium tower had identified us. It had global meaning.”

Martínez and Twist knew they had big shoes to fill when they were offered a two-year residency and commissioning project in 2016, to be funded by the Harker Institute. The curator of the program asked if they would be interested in doing a commission for the school, and posed a challenge: “Let’s see how you use this to advance yourselves.” This seems like the obvious outcome after completing a two-year residency at a renowned institution, but the artists felt the pressure of this challenge when they began to look at possible projects. “We were searching for a metaphor that could hold the ambitions we were handed by the invitation.”

So far, The Point of Final Collapse has gotten write-ups in at least nine local publications, including the SF Chronicle. The press around their work continues to grow. It appears that Martínez and Twist may have successfully fulfilled the challenge of their residency.

Meanwhile, the SF Examiner and the Chronicle were reporting on the recent revelations about the structural integrity of the Millennium Tower. It was then that Postcommodity had an epiphany. “This was our chance. It was something that spoke to us, it was something that was real, it was evolving. It was going to be a public taxpayer issue.”

Despite all of the work they’ve done, Postcommodity is not hopeful of seeing a change anytime soon. Throughout the two years they’ve spent working on this project, Twist and Martínez have witnessed how slowly change can happen in large projects like this. “It’s not fixed until it’s fixed,” they said. The installation may be there for a long time yet. “[Fixing it] would be a tremendous engineering feat to be achieved,” they said. “We’ll see.”

IF YOU GO

The Point of Final Collapse

Presented by Postcommodity

Where: Tower, San Francisco Art Institute, 800 Chestnut St., S.F.

When: 5:01 p.m. daily until Millennium Tower is fixed or torn down

Tickets: Free

Contact: https://sfai.edu/exhibitions-public-events/detail/postcommodity-the-point-of-final-collapse

Museums and Galleries

