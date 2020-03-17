Local arts groups stream canceled productions

Berkeley Repertory Theatre is offering the opportunity to view its production of “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” online. (Courtesy Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre)

American Conservatory is offering patrons a chance to view filmed performances of its canceled shows “Gloria” and “Toni Stone” through March 29. Visit www.act-sf.org or call (415) 749-2228.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre is inviting subscribers and those who want to buy tickets the opportunity to view recordings of its canceled shows “Culture Clash (Still) in America” and “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” as well as access to streaming site Broadway HD’s catalog for 30 days. Visit www.berkeleyrep.org or call (510) 647-2949.

Marin Theatre Co. is working with a digital partner to make a filmed performance of its canceled show, “Love” — Kate Cortesi’s play about a woman whose former lover and friend is accused of sexual harassment — available by the end of March.

Zocalo, the website dedicated to ideas and democracy, is streaming the podcast “How Does Music Change the Brain?” with songwriter and actress Mary Steenburgen, research psychologist Assal Habibi and Mark Tramo, neuroscientist and director of the Institute for Music & Brain Science, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19; visit https://www.zocalopublicsquare.org/.

Sundance Now, a streaming service offering true crime, thrillers and dramas from around the world, has a limited offer of 99 cents per month for the first three months of service.

“Genius x Fuse, which showcases music and TV, on March 18 features Alicia Keys breaking down the meaning of her hit “Underdog,” on “Verified”; 2 Chainz discussing his new label T.R.U. on “For The Record” and producer Hit-Boy dissecting Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle” on “Deconstructed.” Visit https://www.fuse.tv/.

At 8 p.m. March 18, BET Networks airs a new episode of Lena Waithe’s comedy “Twenties,” which follows the adventures of a queer black girl named Hattie, played by Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs (“Good Trouble,” “The Neighborhood”) and her two best friends, Marie, played by Christina Elmore (“The Last Ship,” “Insecure,” “Fruitvale Station”), and Nia, played by Gabrielle Graham (“On The Basis of Sex,” “21 Thunder”) as they live life in their twenties.

Ken Burns’ “Baseball” series is offered for free on all PBS streaming platforms.

METV is showing favorite episodes of “The Brady Bunch,” “The Carol Burnett Show,” “M*A*S*H*, ”The Flintstones,” “The Twilight Zone” and “Green Acres” in March and April.

