Live Nation, AEG ‘recommend’ postponing large events

The Tame Impala concert scheduled for March 13 at the Chase Center has been postponed to a to-be-determined date. (Courtesy Neil Krug)

Live Nation Entertainment, AEG and the country’s other major concert and event promoters are “recommending” that events with large audiences be postponed through the end of March in the wake of novel coronavirus public health concerns.

“At this time, we collectively recommend large-scale events through the end of March be postponed. We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials,” said a statement issued by a task force including executives from Live Nation, AEG, WME, Paradigm, Creative Arts Agency and United Talent Agency.

Many San Francisco Bay Area arts organizations and venues –from large concerns including Chase Center, San Francisco Symphony, San Francisco Ballet and American Conservatory Theater to smaller presenters such as Exit Theatre and SF JAZZ — have canceled upcoming events through the end of March, and into April and May.

Gov. Gavin California Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for public gatherings to be limited to 250 people.

