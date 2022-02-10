Legendary indie rock experimenters The Microphones play one last time

Phil Elverum formed The Microphones in 1996 when he was a teenager. He ended the band in 2003, but has revived it four times, including for the Feb. 23 show at Swedish American Music Hall. (Photo courtesy of The Microphones)

In the finale of The Microphones’ 44-minute magnum opus, “Microphones in 2020,” Phil Elverum whispers softly, “There’s no end.”

Since the song tracks the rise and resurrection of The Microphones — Elverum’s recording project that specialized in a beguiling combination of frail folk musings and violent bursts of white noise — that coda could mean the band will have yet another incarnation.

The Microphones was formed in 1996 when Elverum was a teenager and the recording project was used for some of his most beloved creations, including 2001’s high-water mark, “The Glow Pt. 2.” He ended the band in 2003 and occasionally revived the moniker for live performances, but for nearly two he eschewed releasing music under the name — that is, until the single track “Microphones in 2020.”

Despite the hints of rebirth in the song, Elverum insists he is finally, unequivocally putting the Microphones to bed and closing that chapter with a series of send-off performances.

“The idea was to put this on the shelf and close it up,” said Elverum, who will play two Microphones shows at the Swedish American Hall on Feb. 23 as part of the Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival. “The idea for Microphones in 2020 was just to be a punctuation mark, a way to look back, do a survey of it and then end it.”

If “Microphones in 2020” is indeed a final look back, it will amount to a much-appreciated treasure for fans of the band and a dramatic conclusion to a revered endeavor. Elverum takes the listener on an encyclopedic musical journey, describing the wonderment he felt first listening to artists like Sonic Youth, Red House Painters and Tori Amos — and seeing the post-rock group Stereolab play a single note for 15 minutes straight.

Within that song journey are gentle interludes, capturing memories of driving in the rain from his parents’ house and basking in a fire of smoky driftwood. This “portrait of the artist as a young man” approach reveals The Microphones’ early creative process as well as Elverum’s epiphany to end the band in a remote cave in Northern Norway.

Elverum said the impetus to revisit The Microphones and write an origin song was partly motivated by the brief revival of the What the Heck Festival, an annual gathering in his hometown of Anacortes, Washington that once acted as a showcase for his group. The 2019 rendition featured Elverum’s closest musical companions from the Pacific Northwest and inspired him to restart The Microphones, while also raising the question of what the project would look like.

“It was this interesting exploration, of kind of stepping into this old costume from 20 years ago,” said Elverum, who will perform “Microphones in 2020” (and only that song) for his live shows alongside guitarist Jay Blackinton. “I wanted to play as The Microphones, but I didn’t want to play old songs. The idea was to write a new song with an old mode, but I didn’t have any kind of master plan. I was just asking, who is this 23-year-old kid? What is he made of? And then I just kept writing and writing from there.”

That Elverum plumbs his young and not-so-young psyche should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with his work. In 2018 and 2019, Elverum released “A Crow Looked at Me” and “Now Only,” two albums that explored in devastating detail the aftermath of his wife’s sudden death. Issued under his Mt. Eerie signature, the albums offer poetic glimpses into the grief and sorrow facing Elverum and his young daughter. Elverum said that he longed to write about something other than his wife’s passing, but that he had to stay authentic to himself, and ignoring that pain would be false.

Now six years later, Elverum said his wife’s death is “not the first thing he thinks of in the morning. … I wrote two pretty deep albums about her and my experience with death and loss. And that seemed like a lot. So, I felt like it was time to write about something else. And so yeah, I guess I ended up singing about my own self.”

The painstaking attention to detail that he brought to those two albums as Mt. Eerie is mirrored in “The Microphones in 2020,” a song that ultimately is a celebration of self-reflection and self-acceptance.

Elverum knows the past will never leave us, but with the completion of this project, he is turning his attention to the future.

