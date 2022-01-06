Jimmy or Trey: Whatta ya say?

Niners quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo have both been preparing for Sunday’s big matchup against the Rams Sunday, where a playoff berth could be on the line. (Photo courtesy of The San Francisco 49ers)

By Bruce Macgowan

Special to The Examiner

Jimmy G or Trey Lance? Who will it be? That’s the question swirling through the minds of fans and the Bay Area sports media this week as the 49ers face a critical final game of the regular season in Los Angeles against the rival Rams.

49ers’ Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is not going to make anything official, possibly right up until Sunday. He’s watching injured starter Jimmy Garoppolo closely.Though it seems highly unlikely his top quarterback will be able to take a snap because of his badly sprained thumb, Shanahan will play his cards close to the vest. This makes it much more difficult for his good friend and former colleague, head coach Sean McVay of the Rams, to prepare adequately for either Garoppolo or Lance.

“If Jimmy’s 100 percent healthy and could do everything, like perfect, then I would definitely go with Jimmy,” Shanahan explained to reporters earlier this week.

“I think it’s going to be hard for Jimmy to be 100 percent which is how most people are at this time of the year. But Trey did a good job so if Jimmy can’t go, we won’t hesitate at all.”

Lance wasn’t spectacular but he certainly put up good numbers in only his second start of the season Sunday, especially in the second half of a 23-7 win over Houston. He sparked the Niners’ offense by clicking on 16 of 23 passing attempts for two TDs, one interception and finished with a solid passer rating of 116.

Lance also ran for 31 yards on eight carries against the Texans and he may have to do more running against a fierce L.A. pass rush Sunday. The Rams are led by pass rush specialist Aaron Donald who, along with teammates Aaron Floyd and Von Miller, has combined to sack opposing quarterbacks 20.5 times this season.

McVay’s Rams also have a chance to win the NFC West, which would put them in a much better spot for the playoffs. Shanahan’s 49ers meanwhile, are in a desperate mode. They can’t depend on Atlanta beating New Orleans earlier in the day, which would clinch a wild card berth for San Francisco. A win in L.A. will mean a wild card berth no matter what happens in the other game so Shanahan and his players have labeled this as a “playoff game” because of the possible win-or-go-home scenario.

As for this storied rivalry, Shanahan has gotten the better of his good friend in their head-to-head matchups the last few years. The Niners have beaten the Rams five straight times.

But L.A., which already has a brilliant receiving corps, led by the league’s best pass catcher in Cooper Cupp, got good news this week. Running back Cam Akers will be ready to make his season debut. Akers has been rehabbing since an Achilles injury and could be ready to start Sunday, which could make the Rams’ offense even more explosive.

“Cam’s got a chance to contribute and this is a pretty cool story,” said McVay when he relayed the news to reporters.

Last year, as a rookie, Akers played in 13 games and rushed for 625 yards while scoring a pair of TDs. He also pulled in 11 passes for 123 yards and another score.

With strong-armed Matthew Stafford possibly having an effective young Akers in the backfield to compliment his stellar group of receivers, the Niners’ defense will be facing a huge challenge.

And Shanahan has to decide if he’s going to start veteran cornerback Josh Norman Sunday, or go with the rookie Ambry Thomas, who has shown much improvement the last few games. Even though he’s been durable, Shanahan pulled Norman off the field after a costly pass interference call against the Texans, so Thomas could start at one corner while Emmanuel Mosley, who has been banged up, might start at the other spot.

Shanahan is also hoping that Dontae Johnson will be available but won’t know about his status, possibly until Sunday, because the cornerback has been in COVID protocol.

“Josh has held up throughout the year but Dontae went in and did a good job and Ambry’s been doing really good, once he got the opportunity,” said Shanahan. “We’ll see how Emmanuel’s at this week, so hopefully we’ll end up having four good options.”

The Niners will need their front four to put some pressure on Stafford to take some of the burden off of the secondary.

The quarterback of San Francisco’s defense is linebacker Fred Warner and he knows what it means to face Stafford.

“Stafford is playing lights out right now,” said Warner, earlier this week at the Niners training facilities in Santa Clara.

The strong-armed former Detroit Lion is having a great season, completing just over 67 percent of his passes while firing 38 TD strikes in 16 games. But Stafford has also been vulnerable of late. Even though the Rams have won five in a row, he’s been picked off six times in the last three games and this past week he was intercepted twice and fumbled once.

“I hate going over all of these, to be honest with you. I’m tired of doing it,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

But McVay isn’t taking any shots at his quarterback.

“I love this guy so much. I feel I can certainly help him by putting him in some better spots, but when he’s had to have it, and the defense has made a stop, Matt has made big throws in clutch situations. That’s what great players do.”

With so much of the attention focused on the 49ers’ quarterback situation, what the Rams’ Mathew Stafford does Sunday against the Niners’ defense could turn out to be the story of the day.

Bruce Macgowan is a freelance contributor to The Examiner. He has covered Bay Area sports for over 30 years.