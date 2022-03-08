Jack Kerouac at 100

By Jonah Raskin

Special to The Examiner

Jack Kerouac never took a creative writing class and never taught one either, but he compiled what he called “a List of Essentials” that has helped novelists, poets and non-fiction writers for decades.

This year, the 100th anniversary of his birth on March 12, 1922, provides an opportunity to read or reread Kerouac, heed his “List of Essentials” and rethink his place in American literature. Over the last year or so some white male authors have been eased to the margins, however gently, while women and writers of color have taken their place on reading lists and in anthologies. It would not be easy to dislodge Kerouac. After all, he was prolific and he was part of a literary and cultural movement, “The Beat Generation,” that included women like Diane di Prima and Blacks like Bob Kaufman, both of them longtime San Francisco writers.

Events to honor Kerouac are taking place across the U.S., notably in San Francisco at City Lights abd the Beat Museum and in Lowell, Massachusetts, his birthplace. In Lowell, San Francisco’s own Dennis McNally, the author of “Desolate Angel,” one of the first biographies of Kerouac, shares the stage with Holly George-Warren, who is writing the official biography of the author.

On March 12 at the Beat Museum in North Beach, co-founder Jerry Cimino, who has greeted Kerouac fans from around the world for nearly two decades, will unveil plans for a new home for the treasures he has gathered over a lifetime.

The City Lights March 10 event, “Still Outside,” is free and virtual (but requires registration). It features leading Kerouac scholars Ann Charters, Ann Douglas, Tim Hunt and Joyce Johnson.

Bird & Beckett on Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood hosts a Kerouac Centenary event on March 15 starting at 7:30 p.m., with Garrett Caples from City Lights, Steve Wasserman from Heyday and yours truly — I am the author of “American Scream, Allen Ginsberg’s ‘Howl’ and the Making of the Beat Generation.”

Kerouac is an odd and unusual character and a real American legend, often misunderstood as “The King of the Beats.” Largely self-taught and often a loner, he cast himself as an outsider who liked nothing better than to sit at a typewriter and get creative.

A college dropout who attended Columbia College briefly in the 1940s and who played football, he grew up in a Catholic working class family. His first language was joual, a regional French Canadian dialect. English was his second language. In today’s literary marketplace, he’d be called an ethnic writer.

The San Francisco Bay Area never provided him with a real home, not for long. But it played a major part in his life, as it did in the lives of his fellow Beat Generation writers Allen Ginsberg,Neal Cassady and Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the latter of whom founded City Lights Bookstore in 1953 and published Kerouac’s work, though not “On the Road” (Viking, 1957), an American classic that has spawned dozens of imitations.

Kerouac began his literary career by copying the lifestyle of his adventurous hero, Jack London, the author of a memoir titled “The Road,” and by imitating the prose of Thomas Wolfe, the author of “Look Homeward Angel” who died at 37.

Kerouac’s “List of Essentials” includes 30 items. The first reads, “Scribbled secret notebooks, and wild typewritten pages, for yr own joy.” The last one reads, “Writer-Director Earthly movies Sponsored & Angeled in Heaven.” Influenced by the movies and by jazz, especially by bebop giants like the African American saxophonists, Charlie Parker and Lester Young, he urged wanna-be novelists to “Blow as deep as you want to be” and also to “Remove literary, grammatical and syntactical inhibitions.”

Kerouac had many inhibitions to overcome. Some were social rather than syntactical. But by breaking syntax he was able to loosen some of the dogma of the Catholic Church into which he was born and raised, and yet never totally escaped, though he tried to become a Buddhist. He wrote a spiritual biography of the Buddha and learned about Zen from his pal, Gary Snyder, who appears as Japy Ryder in the novel “The Dharma Bums.”

Almost all of his friends, including Snyder, Ginsberg and Cassady, plus his three wives, appear as fictional characters in his novels. Were they to be published today, the author would probably be sued for libel and invasion of privacy. At 91, Gary Synder is the only living member of the original circle of Beat writers that also included San Francisco’s Philip Lamantia. Initially, Snyder didn’t like the way he appeared in print. But he grew to live with his portrait.

Kerouac’s books are valuable today as a record of the ways that bohemians, hipsters, Beats, misfits and road warriors lived their lives, with ample doses of booze, drugs, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll and fast cars. The author wasn’t comfortable in the 1960s of political protest, though he helped to give birth to the protesters. When civil rights activists like Tom Hayden and Mario Savio went South to desegregate lunch counters and to register voters, they carried “On the Road” with them as inspiration in backpacks and back pockets.

One of the genuine albeit reluctant founding fathers of the Sixties, Kerouac drank too much and consumed too many harmful drugs. Still, his whole life, he was dedicated to the craft of fiction and aimed to find an escape route that would take him away from the confines of the comfortable white world and into the world of what he called the “fellaheen,” the people that Franz Fanon describes in “The Wretched of the Earth.” Mexico and Mexicans figure significantly in “On the Road” and “Tristessa.” Kerouac also made it all the way to North Africa.

The Bay Area is an important setting in “The Dharma Bums” and in some of the non-fiction pieces collected in “Lonesome Traveler,” especially “October in the Railroad Earth.” Readers can retrace the walks Kerouac took in San Francisco — “Frisco” he often called it — beginning on Third Street and moving to Howard, Townsend and beyond. They can also stand in Kerouac Alley, behind City Lights and commune with the spirit of the epic wanderer who aims to find America and who loses himself on the road.

Too bad Kerouac died on October 21, 1969 at the age of 47, largely unknown and forgotten, now a voice for intrepid travelers, visionaries and the down-and-out. One hundred years from now, the name Jack Kerouac might mean as little as the name Booth Tarkington, the Indian-born author of “The Magnificent Ambersons,” twice awarded a Pulitzer Prize in literature, in 1918 and 1922, the year Kerouac was born.

While the name Kerouac still resonates with readers of American literature and while his books are still in print, it’s worth remembering his Quixotic life and his experimental novels that reinvented narrative and the craft of fiction.

IF YOU GO:

City Lights’ “Still Outside: Kerouac at 100”

Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m. Free virtual event. RSVP required

Beat Museum’s “Kerouac Centennial Open House”

Sunday, March 12, 12-7 p.m., 540 Broadway, S.F.

Bird & Beckett’s “Kerouac Centenary”

Tuesday, March 15, 7:30 p.m., 653 Chenery St., S.F.

Jonah Raskin lives and writes in San Francisco. He is the author of many books, including “American Scream: Allen Ginsberg’s ‘Howl’ and the Making of the Beat Generation.”