Italian family circus honors its ‘Nonna’ with first-ever all-female cossack act

The most ancient form of Venetian family circus in the Peninsula is coming back this fall – with a modern twist.

Breaking 177 years of long-standing circus tradition, the Zoppé Family will set up tent Oct. 10 through Nov. 3 in Redwood City to premier the circus’ most rooted patriarchal disciplines with all-female acts.

“It’s all women, and it’s phenomenal.” Giovanni Zoppé, show director and circus leader, says the show was inspired by the mythical figure of his grandmother and circus matriarch, Emma Zoppé or “La Nonna.” But it’s meant as a statement of equality.

Co-directed by 16-year-old circus heiress Chiara Zoppé, “La Nonna” will feature all-female teams of Mongolian nomadic contortionists and battle-style Zingara cossack riders, ringmistress Aimee Klein and tightwire performer Molly Plunk.

“The circus, like all other art forms, has always been very patriarchal,” said Plunk. “We’ve actively made these choices, to put women on the forefront… so femininity and women can be appreciated and honored in a way that isn’t oversexualized.”

The show’s opening says it all, Giovanni Zoppé explains.

The traditionally bright and cheery clown act – played by Zoppé as ‘Nino, The Clown’ – is delayed. Instead, a baritone note sounds in the dark, as figures of male resemblance materialize in the background.

As if gliding on a timeline of history, the characters shed their masculine clothes as they move forward and reveal and embrace their femininity. Then, the action begins.

With an act dating back to the 14th century, Plunk takes on the aerial act following the waves of a saxophone melody, while spinning and contorting on a tense, thin wire.

With the same effortless tranquillity, the five contortionists from Mongolia astound with a “dramatically-out-of-reach” flexibility, as Zoppé described it.

And with the tension, comes adrenaline. Taking on a male-dominated discipline that is nothing less than life-threatening, the Zingara riders slide, twist and loop while balancing onto top-speed galloping horsepower.

The director said the cossack horse act is fundamental in honoring the memory of his grandmother, a “ballerina on horse” who amazed her crowds in the 1920s, 30s and 40s with displays of elegant strength and prowess.

“We can’t honor her enough, her strength, duty and power,” Zoppé said. “She was still riding horses with my father in her belly, eight months pregnant… She would jump over banners, and do flips. She did it all.”

Zoppé said his grandmother represented the values of welcome, acceptance and togetherness that the show and his circus strive to represent.

“Back in the day, my ‘nonna’ was running the show, she was in charge. And it was no big deal. The circus has always been very accepting of everyone, because we’re a family… from different cultures and different races, backgrounds, mentalities,” Zoppé said.

“I hope our audience feels that, they feel part of our family… and the show makes them realize the struggles that women had to go through, like dressing like men to be accepted. We’re all the same. We’re all equal. We all need to work together and live together and be a part of this wonderful planet that we have.”

For more information about the circus and to buy tickets, visit https://zoppe.net/tour-stop/redwood_city_ca_2019/.

cghisolfi@sfexaminer.com