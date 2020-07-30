International Ocean Film Festival begins online screenings

“Artifishal,” a documentary about the underside of the salmon-fishing industry, screens in a live stream with filmmaker Josh Murphy at 4 p.m. Aug. 4. (Courtesy Ben Moon)

The 17th annual International Ocean Film Festival is underway in dozens of online programs running July 30 through Aug. 9.

Screenings — in a program called “Reconnecting Summer 2020” at http://intloceanfilmfest.org/ioff2020 — include all of the feature films and shorts originally scheduled for the festival, which was canceled in March due to the pandemic.

“We’re all connected by our oceans, and one thing we’ve learned from the ongoing global pandemic is how much we all benefit by staying connected,” said Ana Blanco, the festival’s executive director.

Live events, including question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers as well as panel discussions, accompany some of virtual screenings, which are grouped by categories.

The nine themes include: Adventure & Ocean Sports; Coastal Culture; Environment & Conservation; Innovations in Ocean Sustainability; CineMare International Ocean Film Festival [from] Kiel, Germany; Marine Sciences and Wildlife; Sharks; and Surfing and Whales.

Ticket prices range from $10-$12 for individual films and shorts programs, to passes for $45, $60 or $100 for all access.

Select award-winning feature-length films include:

“Artifishal,” a 75-minute 2019 documentary by Josh Murphy that exposes the dangers of the salmon-hatchery industry, screens in live stream at 4 p.m. Aug. 4 featuring a discussion moderated by David McGuire of Shark Stewards with film director Murphy, and Amy Cordalis, an attorney for the Yurok Tribe.

“The Mill,” a Canadian film by David Craig, about how discharged waste from a paper mill in Nova Scotia affects surrounding communities, including a nearby First Nations community and fishers upset by the pollution, versus locals who fear the loss of thousands of jobs at the mill.

“Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy,” an 83-minute feature by Mimi Armstrong deGruy, about the late American documentary filmmaker and shark lover known for his underwater cinematography and popular 2020 TED talk “Hooked by an octopus” describing his experience on the Mission Blue Voyage, a 2010 gathering of marine expert in the Galapagos Islands.

Program organizers invite viewers to vote for the festival’s first Global Audience Choice Award. They also have announced that the 18th International Ocean Film Festival is currently scheduled for March 11-14, 2021 at Cowell Theater in Fort Mason in San Francisco.

