Indigo De Souza brings heartbreak songbook to Great American Music Hall

Indigo De Souza, who performs at the Great American Music Hall on March 31, 2022, has an innovative musical ear and heart-on-sleeve lyricism that has resonated with fans and music critics alike. (Photo by Charlie Boss)

Indigo De Souza, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter who released one of the best albums of last year, might not always understand your jokes.

“In my everyday life, I am just not very good at understanding sarcasm,” said de Souza, who performs at the Great American Music Hall on March 31. “When people are speaking to me, I get legitimately confused if they have a sarcastic type of humor. I just don’t get it.”

De Souza’s lack of appreciation for irony should come as no surprise for anyone who’s listened to “Any Shape You Take,” her 2021 album. An expressive tour-de-force, every song on the record candidly examines various stages of heartbreak, with no subject off-limits and no wound too fresh for de Souza to mine for raw, confessional offerings.

If you’ve ever had a miserable Tinder date with an insufferable jerk, or woken with a painful hangover and a bout of self-loathing, or helplessly witnessed a long-term relationship crumble before your eyes, this is the album for you. De Souza is fearlessly forthright in addressing the emotional gamut of relationships, tackling perfidy and pleasure with equal aplomb. One moment she’s extolling the beauty of companionship, the next she’s lamenting the tragedy of betrayal. De Souza’s terse declarations on the dystopian “Kill Me” are case in point: “Baby, darling, devil/I love you.”

Throughout “Any Shape You Take,” De Souza’s voice is a mesmerizing barometer of romantic angst. She ranges from auto-tuned whimsy on album opener “17” — a paean to young love — to howling, cracked desperation on “Bad Dream,” a restless dirge of hopelessness. She moves seamlessly between the highs and lows of loving someone else, a disquieting experience that feels authentic because of her inclination to chronicle her life in painfully realistic terms.

“I’ve never written a song from someone else’s point of view, or really about another person’s experience,” said De Souza. “I wouldn’t really know how to do that. All these songs are about portraying emotions from multiple relationships — from these transitional periods in my life. I don’t really know how to write any other way.”

Like all great singer-songwriters, De Souza pairs those introspective musings with a musical palate that is daring and inventive. The sonic backdrops are not just merely scenery for her diaristic leanings — they add real heft and depth. The springy guitar and headstrong tempo in “Die/Cry” heighten the desperate devotion of the song, while the pulsing bass work and staccato rhythm infuses a disco-ish feeling to the sprightly and cheerful dancefloor number “Hold U,” a mashup of Fleetwood Mac and Chic sensibilities. “Real Pain” ends in a disorienting cascade of white noise, an unsurprising development, given the song’s title and its ruthless depiction of self-loathing and guilt.

De Souza said she was inspired by chameleonic artists like Arthur Russell —t roubadours who could shed genres and slough off expectations with skillful deftness. Trying to pin down a specific musical aesthete for “Any Shape You Take” would be impossible — De Souza and her output defy easy categorization.

“I’ve always been drawn to albums when it feels like someone’s really just exploring the limits of what they can do — that they’re not stuck in one modality when they’re playing music,” said De Souza. “I like the idea of being that shapeshifter.”

De Souza’s innovative musical ear and heart-on-sleeve lyricism has resonated with fans and music critics alike, who showered praise on “Any Shape You Take.” She’s about to bring those songs to ever larger audiences this year, with a schedule that include numerous appearances on large-scale music festivals and a slate of dates opening for jam-band legend My Morning Jacket, in addition to her current headlining tour.

Those dates will all be additional moments for De Souza to bare her soul in front of thousands of people — an experience that would be intimidating at best and traumatizing at worst for most people, but one that comes utterly natural to her.

“I never thought it was weird or abnormal to approach art that way — of being completely honest,” said De Souza. “It feels like it’s the most natural way to interact with a listener, because if you’re open and honest with someone, they can be open and honest with themselves and maybe access emotions they might have been ignoring. There is a lot of bad sh*t in the world right now, and there’s not much I can do about that. But offering up that kind of safe space for people to process their lives might just help a tiny bit.”

IF YOU GO:

Indigo De Souza with Field Medic

Where: Great American Music Hall, 859 O’Farrell St., S.F.

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, March 31

Tickets: $20

Contact: (415) 885-0750, gamh.com