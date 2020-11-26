Illuminated Observation Wheel is open in honor Golden Gate Park's 150th anniversary. (Courtesy photo)

‘Illuminate SF Festival of Light’ takes over City with over 40 installations

By Daniel Montes

The “Illuminate SF Festival of Light” is set to take over San Francisco starting on Thanksgiving, bringing more than 40 light art installations to 17 city neighborhoods.

The festival, now in its eighth year, is set to run through Jan. 23, and works will be installed at iconic city spots like the San Francisco International Airport and the Salesforce Tower.

“Over the years, ‘Illuminate SF Festival of Light’ has become increasingly popular with visitors and locals alike. This is the perfect activation for San Francisco this season where we can all view these marvels while staying safe, enjoy the new outdoor dining patios along the way and get some much-needed exercise with an evening stroll,” San Francisco Travel Association arts and marketing director Brenda Tucker said in a statement.

The festival will feature works from several artists, including Jenny Holzer, Joseph Kosuth, Leo Villareal, Hank Willis Thomas, Jim Campbell, Ivan Navarro, and Johanna Grawunder.

This year’s festival also coincides with other installations happening throughout Golden Gate Park, as part of the park’s 150th-anniversary celebration, including “Entwined” by San Francisco-based artist Charles Gadeken, which will feature whimsical light installations at Peacock Meadow.

More information about the “Illuminate SF Festival of Light,” including a map of all the installations, can be found at www.illuminatesf.com.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
New ‘Croods’ is colorful, comfy

Just Posted

Those who stick around San Francisco on long holiday weekends can enjoy a slower pace, uncrowded streets and beloved institutions like cable cars. <ins>(Kevin Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
These empty San Francisco streets: A holiday dream

We’re here because we can be, and because we have nowhere else to be

It’s disheartening to see that Bill Graham Civic’s marquee isn’t announcing upcoming concerts. (Screenshot/Bill Graham Civic Twitter)
A cruise through The City with the ghosts of rides past

I take my time and don’t even mind the occasional traffic jams

A ban on smoking or vaping in multi-unit buildings has drawn opposition from cannabis advocates, who say it would leave users with no legal place to consume a legal substance. (Shutterstock)
Cannabis group slams Yee’s proposed apartment smoking ban as ‘classist’

Legislation would impose fines of $1,000 a day on repeat violators

The most dangerous behaviors by drivers include failing to yield right-of-way at crosswalks, unsafe speeding and failing to stop at red lights or stop signs. <ins>(Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Police have pledged to target dangerous driving behaviors. So why is enforcement down?

City struggles to reduce traffic fatalities and injuries

Hetch Hetchy in Yosemite, which supplies water to San Francisco, is among the concerns of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which is undergoing a change of leadership. <ins>(Courtesy SFPUC)</ins>
Changes in leadership at SFPUC spark concern, hope for future water policy

Will agency’s new commissioner continue to support Big Ag?

Most Read