HSB acts to check out

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 19

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6

Where: Hellman Hollow, Lindley and Marx meadows, off John F. Kennedy Drive, Golden Gate Park, S.F.

Admission: Free

Contact: http://www.hardlystrictlybluegrass.com/2019/schedule/

Note: For increased security, for the first time, fences will surround the park; entrances are only at JFK Drive and Transverse Drive, Fulton Street and 30th Avenue, JFK Drive and 36th Avenue, and South Polo Field. Bags and backpacks must be clear plastic. Large bags, coolers and kegs will be turned away

FRIDAY

Tanya Tucker: The country singer is still surfing her streak of success that began with “Delta Dawn” when she was a teen in 1972. 4:15 p.m., Banjo Stage

Shooter Jennings: The singer-songwriter known for rock and outlaw country experiments is the son of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter. 2:55 p.m., Rooster Stage

St. Paul and The Broken Bones: The eight-member soul band fronted by vocalist Paul Janeway group came together as a “last hurrah” to a loved profession in 2012. 5:55 p.m., Banjo Stage

Bedouine: Armenian artist Azniv Korkejian, who was born in Syria, grew up in Saudi Arabia, and later moved to the U.S., takes her stage name from the itinerant lifestyle that inspires her simple-sounding folk tunes with complex themes. 5:10 p.m., Bandwagon Stage

SATURDAY

Mary Gauthier: The Grammy-Award nominee, whose songs have been recorded by Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton, writes heartfelt music detailing an early life of struggles, and confronting her past as an orphan, adoptee and a runaway teen. 12:10 p.m., Porch Stage

Margo Price: The Nashville-based country singer-songwriter, nominated for best new artist at the 2018 Grammys, addresses personal and polticial issues in her tunes. 3:55 p.m., Banjo Stage

The New Pornographers: The Canadian indie rockers describe themselves as “what happens when a nation that was born to run into a wild frontier crashes into the full stop of the current political climate.” 5 p.m., Swan Stage

SUNDAY

Judy Collins: The “Send in the Clowns” veteran folk singer’s body of work includes more than 50 albums and journeys into varied genres. 2:05 p.m., Banjo Stage

Meat Puppets: The Arizona band, established in 1980 by Curt Kirkwood, Cris Kirkwood and Derrick Bostrom, has been playing its unique punk-infused country-rock off and on for decades. 3 p.m., Swan Stage

Hiss Golden Messenger: MC Taylor and Scott Hirsch were in the San Francisco indie rock group The Court & Spark before coming together in the two-person project, which experiments with folk, country, dub, bluegrass, funk, blues and rock. 2:10 p.m., Towers of Gold Stage