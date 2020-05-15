Houseparty app hosts Katy Perry, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Keys

Today through Sunday, the social networking app Houseparty is hosting “In the House,” a celebrity-studded free “experiential” event series promoters are calling “totally different” from other online festivals that have arisen in recent weeks.

Katy Perry, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, Snoop Dogg and Idina Menzel are just a few of more than 40 stars participating in the event, a roundup of not just performances but also featuring demonstrations, comedy, fitness tips, dance parties and more.

After downloading the app – described as more social than FaceTime and more casual than Zoom – viewers will be able to get an up-close look at some of their favorite artists.

Zooey Deschanel begins the festivities by showing off her rare record collection and cooking at 5 p.m. May 15; Key will demonstrate how to master the ball bounce challenge at 5:30 p.m. May 15; he also appears at 6:30 p.m. May 17. And Perry will sing her new song “Daisies” and talk about its inspiration at 7:30 p.m. May 15.

Dua Lipa reacts to fans’ renditions of her songs, upon witnessing their performances for the first time, at 7 p.m. May 16, and Keys sings and shares her workout routine at 8 p.m. May 16.

Pro cheerleader Gabi Butler reveals how she maintains her famous abs at 8 a.m. May 17; Cam Newton leads a quarterback-worthy workout at 10 a.m. May 17; Snoop Dogg cooks his favorite breakfast at 10:30 a.m. May 17; Idina Menzel, aka Elsa from “Frozen,” sings her legendary songs at 1:30 p.m. May 17 and Neil Patrick Harris is doing a magic show at 5 p.m. May 17.

Houseparty representatives caution that the events can’t be rewound or replayed (although encores will be offfered).

For the full lineup, visit https://houseparty.com/in-the-house/.

Pop Music

