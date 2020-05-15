Katy Perry talks about her new song “Daisies” on Houseparty. (Courtesy Liza Voloshin)

Houseparty app hosts Katy Perry, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Keys

‘Experiential’ online event series features dozens of stars

Today through Sunday, the social networking app Houseparty is hosting “In the House,” a celebrity-studded free “experiential” event series promoters are calling “totally different” from other online festivals that have arisen in recent weeks.

Katy Perry, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Keys, Dua Lipa, Snoop Dogg and Idina Menzel are just a few of more than 40 stars participating in the event, a roundup of not just performances but also featuring demonstrations, comedy, fitness tips, dance parties and more.

After downloading the app – described as more social than FaceTime and more casual than Zoom – viewers will be able to get an up-close look at some of their favorite artists.

Zooey Deschanel begins the festivities by showing off her rare record collection and cooking at 5 p.m. May 15; Key will demonstrate how to master the ball bounce challenge at 5:30 p.m. May 15; he also appears at 6:30 p.m. May 17. And Perry will sing her new song “Daisies” and talk about its inspiration at 7:30 p.m. May 15.

Dua Lipa reacts to fans’ renditions of her songs, upon witnessing their performances for the first time, at 7 p.m. May 16, and Keys sings and shares her workout routine at 8 p.m. May 16.

Pro cheerleader Gabi Butler reveals how she maintains her famous abs at 8 a.m. May 17; Cam Newton leads a quarterback-worthy workout at 10 a.m. May 17; Snoop Dogg cooks his favorite breakfast at 10:30 a.m. May 17; Idina Menzel, aka Elsa from “Frozen,” sings her legendary songs at 1:30 p.m. May 17 and Neil Patrick Harris is doing a magic show at 5 p.m. May 17.

Houseparty representatives caution that the events can’t be rewound or replayed (although encores will be offfered).

For the full lineup, visit https://houseparty.com/in-the-house/.

Pop Music

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Jinkies! New ‘Scoob!’ misses magic of the originals

Just Posted

SF drafts guidelines for most retail businesses to open for curbside sales Monday

Beginning Monday morning, San Francisco will allow retail stores to open for… Continue reading

83rd Stern Grove canceled due to pandemic

S.F. free summer concert series called off for first time in history

Coronavirus shutdown means less money for schools, healthcare in California budget, Newsom says

With California’s economy hobbled by the impacts of the long coronavirus shutdown,… Continue reading

SFMTA to increase service on some lines, restore 9R San Bruno Rapid service

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday that it will soon… Continue reading

Coronavirus and the NFL: 49ers preparing for training camp outside California

While states throughout the country differ on government-imposed restrictions surrounding the coronavirus… Continue reading

Most Read