Holiday Theater 2019: ‘Christmas Carol’ and more

American Conservatory Theater is staging its popular production of “A Christmas Carol” for the 43rd year. (Courtesy Kevin Berne)

A Christmas Carol: American Conservatory Theater stages the classic play, an adaptation by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff, for the 43rd year, with James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco as Scrooge and Ken Ruta as the Ghost of Jacob Marley. Most days, except Mondays, through Dec. 24, $10-$150. 415 Geary St., S.F., act-sf.org

A Christmas Story-The Musical: Berkeley Playhouse presents the show (with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of “La La Land”) based on the nostalgic movie about a boy who’s set on getting a Red Ryder air rifle for Christmas. Fridays-Sundays, through Dec. 21, $25-$49. Julia Morgan Theater, 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, berkeleyplayhouse.org.

Theatresports on Ice-Without the Ice: BATS improvisers go head to head in seasonally themed competition. 8 p.m. Fridays, through Dec. 27, $17-$20. Bayfront Theater, Building B, Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., S.F., improv.org

It’s a Wonderful Life-A Radio Play: The show is an adaptation of the holiday favorite about idealistic George Bailey, whose unfolds as he considers ending it one fateful Christmas Eve. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 15, $11-$32. Contra Costa Civic Theatre, 951 Pomona Ave, El Cerrito, ccct..org

Miracle on 34th Street-A Live Musical Radio Play: Los Altos Stage Co. presents the classic about Kris Kringle at Macy’s, retold in the tradition of a 1940s era radio broadcast. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, $20-$38. Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave, Los Altos, losaltosstage.org

The Tale of Despereaux: Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s holiday production is PigPen Theatre Co.’s new musical, an “inventive” retelling of Kate DiCamillo’s award-winning children’s book about a mouse on a quest to rescue a human princess. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Jan. 5, $35-$100. Roda Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley, berkeleyrep.org

Jason Graae plays the title character in 42nd Street Moon’s “Scrooge in Love.” (Courtesy David Allen)

Scrooge in Love: 42nd Street Moon brings back, by popular demand, the romantic musical comedy about what happens to Dickens’ famous character after “A Christmas Carol.” Opens Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 6 p.m. Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, $31-$72. Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F., 42ndstmoon.org

Cinderella-A Fairy Tale: The musical show is an original, “magical” adaptation of the Brothers Grimm story created by the U.K.s Tobacco Factory Theatre.Thursdays-Saturdays (and Dec. 15) Dec. 5- 21, $18-$30. Town Hall Theatre Co., 3535 School St.., Lafayette, townhalltheatre.com

Drag Queens on Ice: Back for their 10th year, The City’s “fiercest drag queens” lip sync and skate in an evening cohosted by Liam Mayclem and Donna Sachet.8 p.m. Dec. 5, $20-$25. Union Square Ice Rink, 333 Post St., S.F., unionsquareicerink.com

The Jewelry Box: In his solo show, storyteller Brian Copeland tells describes how, as a youngster in the 1970s, he headed to the “mean streets” of Oakland to buy his mother a Christmas present. 8 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 13; 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. Dec. 14, $20-$100. Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., S.F., themarsh.org

From left, Ryan Marchand and Kate Patrick appear in “A Noh Christmas Carol” at Theatre of Yugen. (Courtesy Theatre of Yugen)

A Noh Christmas Carol: Theatre of Yugen’s 1993 adaptation (by founder Yuriko Doi) of Dickens’ classic story, told using traditional Japanese theater forms, is back by popular demand for the third consecutive year. Wednesdays-Sundays, Dec. 5-30, $15-$45. 2840 Mariposa St., S.F., theatreofyugen.org

Snowed In: Killing My Lobster presents the “sub-zero San Francisco sketch comedy musical.” 8 p.m. Dec. 5-7 and Dec. 12-14. $10-$50. PianoFight, 144 Taylor St., S.F., pianofight.com

A Christmas Carol: Coastal Repertory Theatre stages a “fast-paced, highly theatrical retelling” of Dickens’ classic. Opens Dec. 6, 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 22, $17-$30. 1167 Main St., Half Moon Bay, coastalrep.com

A Taffeta Christmas: The 1950s-era girl group The Taffetas sings classics, pop standards and rock in the “fun-loving musical hometownChristmas” show. Thursdays-Sundays Dec. 6-22, $35-$45. Tabard Theatre, San Pedro Square, 29 N. San Pedro St., San Jose, tabardtheatre.org

Shannon Guggenheim plays Cindy Lou Who in the funny “Who’s Holiday” in San Jose. (Courtesy Kersh Branz)

Who’s Holiday: The raunchy holiday show starring Shannon Guggenheim as a grown-up Cindy Lou Who and strictly for adults, is inspired by “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 6-21, and 2:30 p.m Dec. 22, $40-$45. 3 Below Theater, 288 S. Second St., San Jose, 3belowtheaters.com

Pride and Prejudice: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 70th world premiere is a musical for the holidays based on Jane Austen’s classic novel. Opens Dec. 7; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 4, $30-$100. Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, theatreworks.org

Storm Large: “Holiday Ordeal” is the title of the witty cabaret, jazz and rock vocalist, offering two shows in one evening: the first, “American Songbook,” for general audiences, and the second, “Unbuttoned,” for adults only. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7, $30-$45. Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José, hammertheatre.com

Ana Gasteyer is among the performers at San Francisco Symphony’s variety show “Holiday Gaiety.” (Courtesy photo)

Holiday Gaiety: Conductor Edwin Outwater and drag star Peaches Christ cohost the holiday variety show featuring the San Francisco Symphony, guest vocalist Ana Gasteyer and “drag queens galore.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, $20-$109. Davies Hall, 201 Van Ness Ave., S.F., sfsymphony.org

The Mistletones: 42nd Street Moon presents vocalists Rebecca Thomas, Jillian Bader, Daniel Thomas and Casey Marshall in a fun show that puts a holiday twist on popular songs from the 1950s to today. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17, $20-$30. Gateway Theatre, 215 Jackson St., S.F., 42ndstmoon.org

A Christmas Carol: Center REPertory Company stages its popular version of the holiday classic adapted by Cynthia Caywood and Richard L. James. Dec. 12-22, $29-$50. Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CenterREP.org

Christmas at the Inn: Saratoga Federated Church presents the original musical drama for families set in Yosemite. 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 3 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15, free. 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, saratogafederated.org/christmas.html

The Christmas Revels: The 34th annual production celebrates the winter solstice with music, dance, folk traditions and “merriment for all ages.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 20; 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec 15 and Dec. 22; 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 21, $15-$70. First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison St., Oakland, californiarevels.org

Circus Center’s winter showcase for the holidays is called “Circus of Light.” (Courtesy photo)

Circus of Light: Circus Center’s winter showcase is a family-friendly journey “through darkness and light with aerialists, acrobats, musicians, jugglers, poets, and clowns as guide.” 7:30 p.m. Dec.13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 2 p.m. Dec. 15, $10-$20. 755 Frederick St., S.F., http://circuscenter.org/mainstage

A Very Merry Christmas Cabaret: Kat Robichaud and her band’s variety “holiday extravaganza” includes magic dancing ladies, singing queens and lots of sparkles. 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Dec. 21-22 and Dec. 27-28,$30-$250. Alcazar Theatre, 650 Geary St., S.F., www.krmisfitcabaret.com

Drag artists appear in “Femlins,” a parody of “Gremlins,” at the Castro Theatre on Dec. 14. (Courtesy photo)

Femlins: The Peaches Christ production is a live musical parody of “Gremlins” (featuring Miz Cracker and Detox from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) followed by a screening of the 1980s Christmas cult comedy-horror classic. 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14, $20-$100. Castro Theatre, 429 Castro St., S.F.,

African-American Shakespeare Company’s popular “Cinderella” returns for holiday performances Dec. 20-22. (Courtesy photo)

Cinderella: The African-American Shakespeare Company again stages its popular, enchanting take on the fairy tale directed by Sherri Young. 8 p.m. Dec. 20, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 1 p.m. Dec. 22, $25-$40. Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F., african-americanshakes.org

Kung Pao Kosher Comedy: The 27th annual event — Jewish comedians doing stand-up in a Chinese restaurant — features headliner Jackie Hoffman, Mark Maier, Nathan Habib and Lisa Geduldig, the host, creator and producer. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 24-26, $54-$74. New Asia Restaurant, 772 Pacific Ave., S.F., koshercomedy.com

Mittens and Mistletoe–A Winter Circus Cabaret: Sweet Can Productions presents its charming show, with juggling, hula hooping, hand balancing and more, for the 10th time. Dec. 26-Dec. 29, $18-$65. Mission Dance Theater, 3316 24th St., S.F., sweetcanproductions.com

Fool La La!: Unique Derique serves up “brand new, mindfully comedic mishaps for all ages” in the circus-inspired family show. 2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays Dec. 27-Jan. 5. $15-$100. Marsh, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, themarsh.org

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon: The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars appear in “All I Want for Christmas is Attention,” an “all new, two-queen holiday extravaganza.” 8 p.m. Dec. 28, $39-$99. Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St., S.F., bendelacreme.com/events

