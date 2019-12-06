Holiday gift ideas for the traveler in your life

For the road warriors among us, traveling — especially air travel — can be stressful. So products that make our lives easier and more comfortable are always welcome gifts. However holiday gift shopping is an added stress that most of us can do without. So here is a list of tried-and-true bigger items and stocking stuffers for the travelers in your life, even, or especially, if that traveler happens to be you:

1. Travelpro Platinum Elite 21-inch Expandable Carry-On Spinner

There is a good reason why most flight crew and traveling warriors use Travelpro luggage. It’s virtually indestructible, has compartments for everything, eight spinner wheels, comfortable contour grip and four-stop telescope handle assuring even the vertically challenged among us will have a smooth cruise through crowded airports. Best of all, this model has an integrated external USB port that charges devices from an exterior pocket that holds your power bank, meaning one fewer excuse to not getting work done while on the road. $299. https://travelpro.com

“Elizabeth” Chalonne Apple Watch Strap (Courtesy photo)

2. Chalonne Apple Watch Strap

A host of seriously creative Apple Straps some made with Napa leather, others embellished with pearls, studs or shearling, make the ordinary beautifully extraordinary. I opted for the Elizabeth, a metallic silver gilded lizard leather strap with 14kt white gold pyramids. Here functionality weds fashion and the marriage is blissfully chic, utilitarian and comfortable. Buying from Chalonne also has a socially responsible advantage since for every strap sold, Chalonne donates 4 percent to a nonprofit, currently Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Straps come in 38mm, 40mm, 42mm and 44mm and start at $650. https://chalonne.com

Travelon Wheeled Underseat Carry-On (Courtesy photo)

3. Travelon Wheeled Underseat Carry-On

This made-from-quilted patent PVC carry-on has room for everything and fits comfortably under your seat. The large main compartment has five internal pockets, two zippered and three elastic ones with padded tablet sleeve and comes with a folded tote in case stealth shopping happens while traveling. There’s an adjustable handle, two exterior zippered pockets and Velcro water bottle side pocket so you’ll have everything at your fingertips. Most important, it has a study back strap so it slides onto your main wheelie bag’s handle for longer travel. $150. https://travelonbags.com

Travelon Anti-Theft Double Zip Crossbody Bag (Courtesy photo)

4. Travelon Anti-Theft Double Zip Crossbody Bag

Nothing ruins a trip faster than theft and this Signature crossbody bag aims to avoid just that while practical and stylish. It has slash-resistant surround body panels and strap, lockable zippered compartments and lockdown shoulder strap, as well as RFID-blocking credit card and passport slots. An internal key fob/flashlight assures you’ll also never be in the dark. Though it holds plenty, its flat shape ensures it can stow easily in your hand carry staying within airlines rules. $75 https://travelonbags.com

5. Arbor Men’s Venice Vintage Slip-Ons

For the guy who seeks comfort and style, the Arbor Venice Slip-On has both. Premium suede and canvas uppers with leather liners mean that once on, wearers, including my husband, didn’t want to remove them. He cruised through airports, took them sailing and even gardened with them, all the while comfy as a clam. $69. https://arborcollective.com

HubPlus Universal Portable Charger (Courtesy photo)

6. HubPlus Universal Portable Charger

This is my new favorite powerbank for Apples and Androids. Not only because it has built-in lightening cable, USB-C cable and a USB-A port to simultaneously charge three devices quickly, but also since it has an integrated wall plug to recharge itself. Cable and plug carrying is so yesterday. With 6700mAh in an even smaller casing, this powerful powerbank is fantastic. $79. https://mycharge.com

Moshi Gloves (Courtesy photo)

7. Moshi Gloves

Tooling around in the fall or winter while searching for directions or typing an email on your smartphone or tablet is far more comfortable with warm, micro-fleece gloves. Moshi’s Digits gloves with conductive fiber allow full function touch to all 10 fingers — plus the palms’ GripTrak™ feature means less chance of the dropsies while tapping away. $29.99. https://moshi.com

Ceramic Plate Mini Travel Flat Iron (Courtesy photo)

8. Ceramic Plate Mini Travel Flat Iron

This dual voltage 110v/220v flat iron will keep your tresses pretty. Its half-inch, ceramic-coated plates protect your hair as this mini powerhouse quickly heats up to 392 degrees. Super lightweight with a 6-foot cord, its easy to pack along for a beautiful ride. $21. https://travelonbags.com

Stash-it Brush Diversion Safe (Courtesy photo)

9. Stash-it Brush Diversion Safe

This round styling boar hairbrush serves as a terrific brush and safely stores valuables with its secret false twist-off top. It has room for 30 rolled paper bills and can be used also for jewelry or USB drive. It comes with a re-sealable smell proof bag that also prevents rattling. $19.99. https://hideandstash.com

GoGirl Bracelets (Courtesy photo)

10. GoGirl Bracelets

This practical item brings multi-tasking to new heights. As any woman or anyone traveling with kids knows, a hair tie is never around when you need one. GoGirl has the answer, with hair ties as part of fashionable bangle bracelets for women and girls. They come in a variety of styles, starting at $15. https://gogirldesign.com

Happy travels!

Julie L. Kessler is a journalist, attorney, legal columnist and the author of the award-winning book “Fifty-Fifty: The Clarity of Hindsight.” She can be reached at Julie@VagabondLawyer.com.

Some manufacturers provided samples, however content was not reviewed by them prior to publication and is solely the opinion of the writer.

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/