Hardly Strictly Bluegrass to include Jackie Greene, Margo Price

Bay Area singer-songwriter Jackie Greene is playing the 19th Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. (Courtesy photo)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has announced the first acts of its 2019 concerts.

The 19th free musical extravaganza on Oct. 4-6 in Golden Gate Park will include acoustic duo The Milk Carton Kids; Calexico and Iron & Wine; Ukraine folk-music group Dakhabrakha; Texas troubadour Hayes Carll; Bay Area songwriter Jackie Greene; cowpunk Meat Puppets; soul singer Bettye LaVette; country music’s Margo Price, outspoken country and folk rocker Steve Earle; and British-Irish folk-rockers The Waterboys.

“To me, this lineup reflects our event’s legacy while looking ahead to the future,” Hardly Strictly talent buyer Chris Porter said.

The announcement coincides with the 85th birthday of the late Warren Hellman, who created the festival in 2001 as a gift to the people of San Francisco and the world to celebrate the variety of American roots music.

Festival organizers also noted that this year’s programming won’t overlap with San Francisco Fleet Week and that concertgoers will be able to enjoy acoustic sets “without noisy jets overhead.”

The rest of the lineup will be announced in upcoming weeks.