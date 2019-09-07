Good Day Sept. 8-10, 2019

Opera in the Park, Gregory Taboloff, Kidz Bop World Tour, The Maestrapeace, Kidchella, Cross Record, Gina Yashere, Adam Pasace, Historically Black College Universities Fair, MindTravel SilentHike, Dave Matthews Band

MindTravel’s SilentHike — a hiking, musical and meditation experience presented by Murray Hidary — takes place Tuesday at Lands End Trail. (Courtesy photo)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

Opera in the Park: The San Francisco Opera Orchestra and singers from the company’s fall season appear in the annual free outdoor performance. [1:30 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]

Gregory Taboloff: The Bay Area composer-pianist and the Taboloff Philharmonic perform his Piano Concerto No. 1 (“The Mystic”) and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor. [3 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]

Kidz Bop World Tour: The top entertainment brand for little ones, in which today’s hits are “sung by kids for kids,” features a new set design, costumes, choreography and “tons of cool surprises.” [4 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]

Muni Heritage Weekend: Vintage transit vehicles — streetcars, cable cars, trolley buses and motor buses, some more than 100 years old — are in service and the subject of objects on display and for sale. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart St., S.F.]

Dirty Habit Second Summer Outdoor Movie Series: The patio bar screens “Pretty Woman” in the first of four Sunday evening silent cinema-format programs in which patrons are offered wireless headphones. [8 p.m., Hotel Zelos, 12 Fourth St., S.F.]

The Maestrapeace: A new hardcover book detailing the history of the monumental 25-year-old feminist mural on the side of the Women’s Building in the Mission is celebrated. [12:30 p.m., 3543 18th St., S.F.]

20/20: The offering from grassroots company Theatre Makers, part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival, is described as “a presidential re-election play where you decide the future.” [2 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]

Andy Z & The Andyland Band: Kidchella, the free summer kids music series, closes with the Redwood City-born kindie-rock singer-songwriter and storyteller. [11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2020 Broadway, Redwood City]

Underground Living: Photographer V. Vale and writer Rudy Rucker launch the book, a collection of images of underground living, including early Ramones shows, Henry Rollins, Lydia Lunch, John Waters, Genesis P-Orridge, William S. Burroughs, Andy Warhol, Allen Ginsberg, Kathy Acker, Survival Research Labs, and more. [5 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Getting There Together-A Celebration of All Ages and Abilities: Community Music Center hosts the inaugural event, a resource fair for seniors and people with disabilities as well as a 1 p.m. performance by more than 300 older adult choir members singing songs in various languages. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Center, Larkin Street, near Fulton and Hyde streets, S.F.]

Dr. Seuss: A Drag Show: The “queer celebration of weird pop culture” features appearances by Corryn Newlan (Holly Graphic), Jelly Jellyfish, Lisa Frankenstein and hosts Franzia Kafka (Edmnd Snu) and Piranha (Sailor Galaviz). [9 p.m., Make-Out Room, 3225 22nd St.., S.F.]

Cross Record: Noise Pop presents the project of dream-synth pop artist Emily Cross, promoting her new self-titled album. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]

Gina Yashere: The internationally acclaimed British Nigerian comedian and writer-actor of a new pro-immigration themed TV show, headlines a comedy bill with Sampson McCormick, Karinda Dobbins and host Lisa Geduldig. [7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]

Adam Pascal: The Tony Award nominee appears in his solo show, “Stories and Songs…So Far.” [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]

Bay Shore Lyric Opera: Verdi’s comic opera “Falstaff” is part of the free Opera in the Parks series. [5 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]

Alyssa Mitchel presents The Classroom: Seven dancers appear in the collaborative dance work which examines the multiple layers of the learning process. [6 p.m., ODC Dance Commons, 351 Shotwell St., Studio B, S.F.]

Gatsby Summer Afternoon: Art Deco Society of California hosts the 35th annual ticketed 1920s picnic, featuring vintage fashions, dancing, music and classic automobiles. [1 to 6 p.m., Dunsmuir Hellman Historic Estate, 2960 Peralta Oaks Court, Oakland]

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

Historically Black Colleges & Universities Fair: Students are invited to speak with recruiters from several dozen institutions — some will receive “on the spot” admissions — at the 20th annual event. [4 to 7:30 p.m., North Light Court Room, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.]

Aging-Representations on Screen and in Print: Sheila Malkind, director of the Legacy Film Festival on Aging, and Nan Narboe, editor of the anthology “Aging: An Apprenticeship,” discuss the topic in a free Odd Mondays presentation. [6:30 p.m.. Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]

San Francisco Conservatory Faculty Artist Series: Violinist Ian Swensen plays a free concert of works by Debussy and Prokofiev. [7:30 p.m., Sol Joseph Recital Hall, 50 Oak St., S.F.]

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10

MindTravel SilentHike: Composer, pianist and commentator Murray Hidary leads the two-hour “immersive music, meditation and hiking experience” at the Lands End Trail; sign up at eventbrite.com. [6 to 8 p.m., 600 Point Lobos Ave., S.F.]

The Kingdom Choir: The vocal group that shot to fame after appearing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding brings its tour to the South Bay. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]

Dave Matthews Band: Promoting the 2018 album “Come Tomorrow,” the pop rock band that shot to fame in the 1990s is the second act to play in the Warriors’ new arena. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]

The Jacks: The Los Angeles band, which blends garage, glam and more contemporary Britpop, opens for The Shelters, also from Southern California. [8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2110 Durant Ave., Berkeley]

Kelly Hafner: The Austin singer-songwriter, a Bay Area native whose music is inspired by Etta James, Lauryn Hill, Marvin Gaye and Amy Winehouse, has recently released her debut studio album “If It’s Love.” [7 p.m., Simple Pleasures Cafe, 3434 Balboa St., S.F.]

Susan Steinberg: The award-winning short story writer, semicolon-using stylist and University of San Francisco instructor reads from her debut novel “Machine,” which follows a group of teens at a shore one summer. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]

Adeena Sussman: The food writer, recipe and product developer and consultant based in Tel Aviv speaks about her cookbook. “Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen.” [Noon, Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]

Death and Dying Discussion Series: Betty Carmack, author of “Grieving the Death of a Pet” and Jessica Sananes from the San Francisco SPCA discuss how to handle the loss of a beloved animal in the final event of the eight-session program. [5:50 p.m., Latino-Hispanic room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]