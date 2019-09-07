Good Day Sept. 8-10, 2019

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
Opera in the Park: The San Francisco Opera Orchestra and singers from the company’s fall season appear in the annual free outdoor performance. [1:30 p.m., Robin Williams Meadow, Golden Gate Park, S.F.]
Gregory Taboloff: The Bay Area composer-pianist and the Taboloff Philharmonic perform his Piano Concerto No. 1 (“The Mystic”) and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor. [3 p.m., Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave., S.F.]
Kidz Bop World Tour: The top entertainment brand for little ones, in which today’s hits are “sung by kids for kids,” features a new set design, costumes, choreography and “tons of cool surprises.” [4 p.m., Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View]
Muni Heritage Weekend: Vintage transit vehicles — streetcars, cable cars, trolley buses and motor buses, some more than 100 years old — are in service and the subject of objects on display and for sale. [11 a.m. to 5 p.m., San Francisco Railway Museum, 77 Steuart St., S.F.]
Dirty Habit Second Summer Outdoor Movie Series: The patio bar screens “Pretty Woman” in the first of four Sunday evening silent cinema-format programs in which patrons are offered wireless headphones. [8 p.m., Hotel Zelos, 12 Fourth St., S.F.]
The Maestrapeace: A new hardcover book detailing the history of the monumental 25-year-old feminist mural on the side of the Women’s Building in the Mission is celebrated. [12:30 p.m., 3543 18th St., S.F.]
20/20: The offering from grassroots company Theatre Makers, part of the San Francisco Fringe Festival, is described as “a presidential re-election play where you decide the future.” [2 p.m., Exit Theatre, 156 Eddy St., S.F.]
Andy Z & The Andyland Band: Kidchella, the free summer kids music series, closes with the Redwood City-born kindie-rock singer-songwriter and storyteller. [11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2020 Broadway, Redwood City]
Underground Living: Photographer V. Vale and writer Rudy Rucker launch the book, a collection of images of underground living, including early Ramones shows, Henry Rollins, Lydia Lunch, John Waters, Genesis P-Orridge, William S. Burroughs, Andy Warhol, Allen Ginsberg, Kathy Acker, Survival Research Labs, and more. [5 p.m., City Lights Books, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]
Getting There Together-A Celebration of All Ages and Abilities: Community Music Center hosts the inaugural event, a resource fair for seniors and people with disabilities as well as a 1 p.m. performance by more than 300 older adult choir members singing songs in various languages. [11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Civic Center, Larkin Street, near Fulton and Hyde streets, S.F.]
Dr. Seuss: A Drag Show: The “queer celebration of weird pop culture” features appearances by Corryn Newlan (Holly Graphic), Jelly Jellyfish, Lisa Frankenstein and hosts Franzia Kafka (Edmnd Snu) and Piranha (Sailor Galaviz). [9 p.m., Make-Out Room, 3225 22nd St.., S.F.]
Cross Record: Noise Pop presents the project of dream-synth pop artist Emily Cross, promoting her new self-titled album. [8:30 p.m., Cafe Du Nord, 2174 Market St., S.F.]
Gina Yashere: The internationally acclaimed British Nigerian comedian and writer-actor of a new pro-immigration themed TV show, headlines a comedy bill with Sampson McCormick, Karinda Dobbins and host Lisa Geduldig. [7 p.m., Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley]
Adam Pascal: The Tony Award nominee appears in his solo show, “Stories and Songs…So Far.” [7:30 p.m., Lesher Center, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek]
Bay Shore Lyric Opera: Verdi’s comic opera “Falstaff” is part of the free Opera in the Parks series. [5 p.m., Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City]
Alyssa Mitchel presents The Classroom: Seven dancers appear in the collaborative dance work which examines the multiple layers of the learning process. [6 p.m., ODC Dance Commons, 351 Shotwell St., Studio B, S.F.]
Gatsby Summer Afternoon: Art Deco Society of California hosts the 35th annual ticketed 1920s picnic, featuring vintage fashions, dancing, music and classic automobiles. [1 to 6 p.m., Dunsmuir Hellman Historic Estate, 2960 Peralta Oaks Court, Oakland]
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
Historically Black Colleges & Universities Fair: Students are invited to speak with recruiters from several dozen institutions — some will receive “on the spot” admissions — at the 20th annual event. [4 to 7:30 p.m., North Light Court Room, City Hall, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.]
Aging-Representations on Screen and in Print: Sheila Malkind, director of the Legacy Film Festival on Aging, and Nan Narboe, editor of the anthology “Aging: An Apprenticeship,” discuss the topic in a free Odd Mondays presentation. [6:30 p.m.. Folio Books, 3957 24th St., S.F.]
San Francisco Conservatory Faculty Artist Series: Violinist Ian Swensen plays a free concert of works by Debussy and Prokofiev. [7:30 p.m., Sol Joseph Recital Hall, 50 Oak St., S.F.]
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
MindTravel SilentHike: Composer, pianist and commentator Murray Hidary leads the two-hour “immersive music, meditation and hiking experience” at the Lands End Trail; sign up at eventbrite.com. [6 to 8 p.m., 600 Point Lobos Ave., S.F.]
The Kingdom Choir: The vocal group that shot to fame after appearing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding brings its tour to the South Bay. [7:30 p.m., Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose]
Dave Matthews Band: Promoting the 2018 album “Come Tomorrow,” the pop rock band that shot to fame in the 1990s is the second act to play in the Warriors’ new arena. [8 p.m., Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way, S.F.]
The Jacks: The Los Angeles band, which blends garage, glam and more contemporary Britpop, opens for The Shelters, also from Southern California. [8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2110 Durant Ave., Berkeley]
Kelly Hafner: The Austin singer-songwriter, a Bay Area native whose music is inspired by Etta James, Lauryn Hill, Marvin Gaye and Amy Winehouse, has recently released her debut studio album “If It’s Love.” [7 p.m., Simple Pleasures Cafe, 3434 Balboa St., S.F.]
Susan Steinberg: The award-winning short story writer, semicolon-using stylist and University of San Francisco instructor reads from her debut novel “Machine,” which follows a group of teens at a shore one summer. [7 p.m., City Lights, 261 Columbus Ave., S.F.]
Adeena Sussman: The food writer, recipe and product developer and consultant based in Tel Aviv speaks about her cookbook. “Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen.” [Noon, Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission St., S.F.]
Death and Dying Discussion Series: Betty Carmack, author of “Grieving the Death of a Pet” and Jessica Sananes from the San Francisco SPCA discuss how to handle the loss of a beloved animal in the final event of the eight-session program. [5:50 p.m., Latino-Hispanic room, Main Library, 100 Larkin St., S.F.]